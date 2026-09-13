Tottenham injury, suspension news and return dates for Liverpool clash: Pedro Porro, Destiny Udogie, Mykhaylo Mudryk latest

Tottenham Hotspur travel to Anfield for an EFL Cup third-round clash with Liverpool on Tuesday night, hoping the competition can offer some respite from a wretched start to the 2026-27 season.

Roberto De Zerbi's side have failed to find the net in any of their four Premier League matches this term, losing to Brentford (3-0) and Newcastle United (2-0) before consecutive goalless draws with Nottingham Forest and Everton.

As such, the 5-1 victory over Charlton Athletic in the second round of the EFL Cup remains Spurs' only win in five competitive outings this season, which has also seen the Lilywhites continue with a number of fitness issues, though James Maddison made a return to action against Everton following a shoulder injury.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Tottenham's latest injury and suspension news ahead of the fixture with Liverpool, who played out a goalless draw with Fulham last time out.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: November 7 (vs. Leeds United)

A deadline day loan addition to Tottenham, Mykhaylo Mudryk's sole outing for the Lilywhites came in a short cameo against Nottingham Forest, but the Ukrainian winger could be sidelined for several weeks after suffering an ankle injury in training.

© Imago / Sebastian Frej

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Xavi Simons's campaign remains on hold following the ACL damage sustained in April, with a comeback not anticipated until the new year at the earliest.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Although Dejan Kulusevski was reported to be nearing a return from his long-term knee injury, manager De Zerbi admitted that the Swede missed training in the last week, so he is not one likely to feature this midweek.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Wilson Odobert is further down the road to recovery from his own cruciate ligament injury than Simons, though Spurs have yet to put a firm timeline on his return to full training.

© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy/News Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: September 15 (vs. Liverpool)

Pedro Porro was left out of the squad entirely for the Everton game after feeling a small muscular problem, with De Zerbi unwilling to risk him, and he remains uncertain to feature on Tuesday.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: September 15 (vs. Liverpool)

Destiny Udogie was substituted just after the hour mark against Nottingham Forest and was then left out of the squad for Everton, as his minutes continue to be carefully managed, so he is uncertain to feature this Tuesday.

TOTTENHAM SUSPENSION LIST

Tottenham have no suspended players for the match against Liverpool.