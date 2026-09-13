Liverpool transfer news: Why 'problem' midfield was not addressed as Fulham expose Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch issue

Liverpool did not strengthen in midfield because they believed Andoni Iraola would get more out of the club's existing group, the newest report has revealed.

The Reds failed to build on their win against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, drawing 0-0 with Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday.

That result left Iraola's side seventh in the table with six points from 12, but more concerning for fans than the dropped points was the performance of the team's midfield.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch were poor throughout against Fulham, and both have been disappointing all season, which makes the decision to not sign a midfielder in the summer even more problematic.

James Pearce reports for The Athletic that Liverpool were interested in the likes of Lamine Camara, but they believed that Iraola could get more from the midfielders already at the club.

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Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai: The biggest problem at Liverpool?

It should be remembered that Szoboszlai and Gravenberch both played key roles in delivering the club their 20th league title in 2024-25, so it is somewhat understandable that the Reds' hierarchy still have faith in the pair.

However, Gravenberch has more often than not disappointed during his time at Anfield, with the Dutchman starting just 12 times in the league in 2023-24, while he was arguably the worst performer at the club in 2025-26.

Szoboszlai can never be faulted for not working hard, but he is currently being asked to play in a double pivot, a role that he has never played in on a consistent basis in domestic football.

Regardless of the fact both players have been poor this campaign, they signed long-term deals in 2026 to keep them on Merseyside into the 2030s, and Liverpool have committed to having the duo as part of their setup for years to come.

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Lamine Camara transfer news: The perfect January signing?

The Reds are already six points behind champions Arsenal, but they do possess immense talent in their squad, with the likes of Alexander Isak, Virgil van Dijk and Bradley Barcola among the best players in their respective positions.

That six-point gap may be recoverable if Liverpool find ways of complementing the stars they have by addressing imbalances in the middle.

Camara was touted as a serious target for the Merseysiders, though only if Alexis Mac Allister had left, but bringing their summer plans forward would be beneficial.

The Monaco star is a capable progressor from deep, and he is also excellent without the ball, an attribute that could take the team to the next level.