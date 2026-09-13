Preview: Ajax vs Willem II - prediction, team news, lineups

Ajax and Willem II meet at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Tuesday in their rescheduled round three fixture of the 2026-27 Eredivisie season.

The home side are favourites to claim all three points, having won five consecutive meetings, though the visitors will take confidence from upsetting the odds in their most recent outing.

Match preview

Aiming to pick themselves up from a 3-1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven, Ajax were on course to drop points for the third league game this season as they headed into the final 30 minutes of their clash against Fortuna Sittard level at 1-1, before producing a blistering finish to run out 5-1 winners.

While in-form striker Tolu Arokodare saw his scoring streak come to an end, Michel’s side found goals from five different players to get the job done.

Now six points adrift of AZ Alkmaar at the top of the Eredivisie table, De Godenzonen could halve the gap against a Willem II side they beat home and away in the 2021-22 and 2024-25 seasons, contributing to their opponents’ relegation on both occasions.

However, Ajax are without a win in their last five home league matches dating back to last season, during which they have managed just two points from a possible 15, so some section of the supporters will head into Tuesday’s game with a nerve or two.

Those jitters can be quashed early on should Ajax make another quick start to proceedings and grab the opening goal for a ninth time in 11 matches at the expense of an opposing side who have conceded first in five of the last six editions of this fixture.

© Imago / ANP

Up against a side that began the day 16 places above them, Willem II looked destined for another heavy defeat against AZ Alkmaar on Friday following a 3-0 loss two Saturdays ago, but they battled hard to earn a 1-1 draw.

Devin Haen, undoubtedly his side’s standout performer this season, netted an equaliser 10 minutes from time to cancel out Jordy Clasie’s opener and secure a valuable point at the AFAS Stadion.

While that result yielded only a second point of the campaign for John Stegeman’s men, the grit and spirit displayed in Alkmaar should serve as a boost ahead of another tough away assignment.

Alongside ADO Den Haag, De Superkruiken are one of two Eredivisie teams still searching for a first win this season. To end that drought in Amsterdam, they will need to improve in attack, having scored a league-low five goals, level with Telstar.

Only one of the last five teams to go winless in their opening five Eredivisie matches - Utrecht in 2023-24 - has managed to avoid relegation, which does not bode well for Willem II, although with only two points separating them from safety, their fate is far from sealed.

Ajax Eredivisie form:

Ajax form (all competitions):

Willem II Eredivisie form:

Team News

© Iconsport / ANP

Simon Adingra remains sidelined with a foot injury and will have to wait a little longer to make his Ajax debut after joining on loan from Sunderland.

Defensive duo Daley Blind and Aaron Bouwman are expected to miss out, with Blind now ruled out for the past one month following his last appearance against Shelbourne in the Conference League qualifiers.

Davy Klaassen’s goal against Fortuna was his fourth in five matches, making the 33-year-old one to watch.

Jari Schuurman (back), Anass Zarrouk (surgery), and Amine Lackhar (groin) remain unavailable for Willem II and will not travel to Amsterdam.

Thomas Didillon (hamstring) and Justin Hoogma (knee) are also both sidelined for the visitors.

Swedish midfielder Armin Culum is yet to make his Eredivisie debut as he continues his recovery from a foot injury, while deadline-day signing Vito van Crooy is still unfit to feature.

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Ter Stegen; Henrique, Baas, Kehrer, Gaaei; Brandt, Amrabat, Mokio; Edvardsen, Arokodare, Berghuis

Willem II possible starting lineup:

Delanghe; Tjoe a On, Dekker, Stam, Ter Avest; Vilhena, Twigt; Slory, Van Aalst, Van Loon; Haen

We say: Ajax 3-1 Willem II

Despite earning a point last time out, Willem II gave away several clear-cut chances and were fortunate to benefit from AZ’s wastefulness in front of goal.

We expect Ajax to be more clinical in front of goal and to cruise to a routine victory.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.