Preview: Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul - prediction, team news, lineups

Two teams seeking their first-ever Campeones Cup crown in club history will square off in the final on Wednesday at Nu Stadium as Inter Miami face Cruz Azul.

The Herons claimed a spot in this competition after lifting their first MLS Cup last year, while Cruz Azul beat Toluca earlier this year in the Campeon de Campeones Cup to book their place in this outing.

Match preview

On Wednesday, Miami can collect their second international trophy, which would extend their run of at least one title in each of the past four seasons.

Kily Gonzalez has yet to lose since taking charge but has seen his side drop points in three successive competitive games.

Miami have struggled to close out matches of late, failing to win five of their last six competitive fixtures when leading in the second half.

Wednesday will be their fourth appearance, in a cup final and they have won on two of those previous three occasions.

Lately, they have had trouble with Mexican teams at home, losing in those last two instances at Nu Stadium in the group stage of this year's Leagues Cup by a single goal despite leading in the final 45 minutes both times.

This will be their second competitive meeting with Cruz Azul, and the Herons won that previous match against them, 2-1 in the 2023 Leagues Cup in what was Lionel Messi's first match for the club, as he scored the winner off a free kick in stoppage time.

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Cruz Azul head into this final in fine form, seeking a fourth consecutive competitive victory on Wednesday evening.

Joel Huiqui has seen his side score a combined eight goals over that stretch, which should have them feeling good about their chances of winning this match, as they face a Miami squad that tend to leave gaps in transition.

A win on Wednesday would give the Mexicans an international trophy in consecutive years after capturing the CONCACAF Champions Cup in 2025 over MLS side, the Vancouver Whitecaps.

The club from Mexico City have scored three or more goals in three of their last four competitive fixtures away from home.

They won two of their three matches played at this year’s Leagues Cup versus MLS opposition, but lost in their final group outing to the Chicago Fire (2-1), leading to their elimination.

While they have never beaten a Florida-based club in normal time, Cruz Azul picked up a shootout triumph at Orlando City in the group phase of the 2024 Leagues Cup.

Inter Miami Form (all competitions):

Cruz Azul Form (all competitions):

Team News

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A shoulder strain will likely keep Mateo Silvetti out of the Miami fold for this game, Santiago Morales has a quad issue and Tadeo Allende is dealing with a long-term injury.

Messi has a goal involvement in seven straight MLS outings, as he netted in their 2-2 weekend draw versus Nashville SC, with the other strike being an own goal by Reed Baker-Whiting.

At Cruz Azul, Amaury Morales is out due to a cruciate ligament tear, and Mateo Levy is doubtful because of a meniscus injury.

Erik Lira, Jose Paradela, Jesus Orozco and Gabriel Fernandez all scored in their most Liga MX triumph over Club America, 4-3 last weekend.

Inter Miami possible starting lineup:

St. Clair; Fray, Casemiro, Micael, Reguilon; De Paul, Bright, Segovia; Suarez, Messi, Berterame

Cruz Azul possible starting lineup:

Mier; Marquez, Ditta, Orozco, Piovi, Campos; Rotondi, Lira, Rodriguez; Ibanez, Ebere

We say: Inter Miami 1-1 Cruz Azul (Cruz Azul wins on penalties)

While trophies are important, we believe that Miami have bigger goals and a great focus of retaining their MLS crown, and we think the desire and momentum of Cruz Azul will enable them to win a close one.