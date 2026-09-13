Real Madrid lineup vs. Elche: Predicted XI with Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella to feature among changes

Dean Huijsen and Marc Cucurella could come into the Real Madrid side as two of several changes made for Tuesday's La Liga away clash against Elche.

Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho made four changes for Saturday's 4-1 win over Rayo Vallecano as he looks to manage his squad through a busy opening period of the season.

Dean Huijsen and Marc Cucurella were among those to drop out of the starting lineup, so they should be well-rested ahead of the trip to the Estadio Martinez Valero.

Cucurella will replace Carreras at left-back, while Huijsen is likely to line up alongside Ibrahima Konate in central defence, although there is a possibility that Mourinho could favour Antonio Rudiger over the former Liverpool defender.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is in contention to start at right-back, especially if Mourinho decides to manage Denzel Dumfries's workload ahead of Sunday's derby clash against Atletico Madrid.

Eduardo Camavinga, who featured as a half-time substitute on Saturday, could be given the nod over Bernardo Silva to operate as Federico Valverde's midfield partner.

In attack, Arda Guler should get the nod over Brahim Diaz in the battle to replace Yan Diomande, who is expected to drop to the bench after making his first Real Madrid start at the weekend.

Vinicius Junior will offer the threat off the left flank, while Jude Bellingham will line up as the number 10 as he looks to add to the three league goals he has scored this season.

Like Bellingham, striker Kylian Mbappe will be aiming to continue his impressive start to the campaign, having become the first player to net six goals in the first five matches of a La Liga season since Karim Benzema in 2021-22.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Camavinga; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe