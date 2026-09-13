Preview: Elche vs Real Madrid - prediction, team news, lineups

Real Madrid will look to record a third consecutive victory in all competitons when they face Elche in Tuesday's clash at the Estadio Martinez Valero.

Los Blancos are currently sitting in second spot in La Liga, while the hosts are languishing in the relegation zone.

Match preview

Elche have made a disappointing start to the season after experiencing a tumultuous summer that started with the resignation of head coach Eder Sarabia and then the departure of several key players, including David Affengruber and Aleix Febas.

Former Porto and Botafogo boss Martin Anselmi was chosen to lead Elche into a second consecutive La Liga season, but he is already facing a battle to prove he is the right man for the job after starting his tenure with a five-game winless run.

After drawing with Deportivo La Coruna, Elche suffered three consecutive defeats against Barcelona, Racing Santander and 10-man Real Sociedad.

Los Franjiverdes looked to be on course to grab their first win of the season when Facundo Buonanotte netted a 50th-minute penalty, only for Inaki Williams to equalise just before the 80-minute mark.

While a 1-1 draw at San Mames should be seen as a reasonable result, Anselmi will be concerned by the fact his side are languishing in 19th position with the league's second-worst defensive record.

Anselmi can alleviate the pressure by leading Elche to their first win over Real Madrid in 48 years, although a repeat of last season's draw at the Estadio Martinez Valero may be a more realistic target.

© Imago / NurPhoto

Real Madrid are sitting three points adrift of leaders Barcelona after winning four of their five La Liga games of Jose Mourinho's second spell in charge.

Los Blancos netted 10 goals across three consecutive league victories before they drew a blank in a frustrating 1-0 away defeat against Real Betis, a game in which Carlos Espi had an effort ruled out, and Kylian Mbappe had a penalty saved.

The record European champions bounced back with a 2-1 victory over Mourinho's former side Inter Milan, representing a positive start to their bid to win a 16th Champions League trophy.

Real Madrid then returned to La Liga action with a comfortable 4-1 success over Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu, thanks to a Mbappe brace and goals from Alvaro Carreras and Jude Bellingham.

The emphatic scoreline represented a third successive home league game with four goals scored, a contrast to the two goals they have registered in their opening two road trips.

A meeting with an Elche side that have shipped 13 goals in five games should throw up plenty of opportunities for Real Madrid's attacking talent to thrive as they look to move level on points with Barcelona, who face Racing on Wednesday.

While they battled to a 2-2 draw on their most recent trip to Elche, Los Blancos have won six of their last eight visits to the Estadio Martinez Valero since a 3-1 defeat in March 1978.

Elche La Liga form:

Real Madrid La Liga form:

Real Madrid form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Alberto Gardin/ZUMA Press Wire

Elche winger Yago Santiago is in the latter stages of his recovery from a knee procedure, but he is unlikely to feature before the international break.

Defender Kevin Lomonaco could feature in the matchday squad for the first time since arriving from Argentinian side Independiente on transfer deadline day.

Former Atletico Madrid man Thomas Lemar could come into Anselmi's thinking after featuring as a substitute in the last two matches.

As for the visitors, Mourinho is still unable to call upon the injured trio of Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo.

The Real Madrid boss could bring Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and Marc Cucrella into the backline for the midweek away trip.

Eduardo Camavinga and Arda Guler are also options to start if Mourinho decides to make alterations to his midfield and attack.

Elche possible starting lineup:

Dituro; Sangare, Redondo, Chust, Revivo; Valera, Morcillo, Villar, Moreno; Lemar; Nino

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Camavinga; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe

We say: Elche 1-3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid will be keen to warm up for Sunday's Madrid derby with a strong performance, and we think they will do just that by recording a commanding win over an Elche side that has demonstrated a worrying habit of leaking goals in the early stage of the season.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.