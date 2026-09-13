Preview: West Ham United vs Fulham - prediction, team news, lineups

West Ham United will welcome familiar opponents Fulham to the London Stadium on Tuesday, for a showdown in the third round of the EFL Cup.

The Irons are looking for a fifth consecutive win in midweek, while the Cottagers are hoping to build on their draw last time out.

Match preview

Nuno Espirito Santo's West Ham may have been relegated from the Premier League last season, but they come into this clash in excellent form, and will be confident up against their capital rivals.

The Irons thrashed Wrexham 6-0 on Friday, a fourth victory in a row that has the club sat at the top of the Championship table, bolstering fans' expectations of an immediate bounce back to the top flight.

Nuno's side will be optimistic about translating that league success into the EFL Cup, especially considering they have scored an impressive 16 goals across their last four outings.

In the cup's second round, West Ham thoroughly beat Southampton 4-1 at St Mary's on August 25, courtesy of a brace from 19-year-old Joshua Ajala, as well as late sealers from Taty Castellanos and talisman Jarrod Bowen.

Led by the latter, Tuesday's hosts will be excited by the prospect of facing Premier League opposition once again, buoyed by the fact they are undefeated since their last EFL Cup clash and have been on the losing side just once so far in 2026-27.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Meanwhile, Alvaro Arbeloa has endured a difficult start to life as Fulham manager, collecting just a single point in the Premier League to date.

However, that point was earned in their most recent outing, and the Spanish boss' only previous victory this term came in this competition's second round.

Arbeloa's side held Liverpool to a 0-0 draw at Anfield on Saturday, and could have walked away with a commendable win had Reds centre-back Jeremy Jacquet not made a crucial goal-line clearance.

Despite failing to score, that performance will give the team some hope, alongside their comfortable 3-0 triumph over AFC Wimbledon last time out in the EFL Cup.

That being said, Fulham's goalless draw on Merseyside means the visitors have yet to find the back of the net on the road this season, a fact that will weigh on the minds of those travelling to the London Stadium in midweek.

West Ham United EFL Cup form:

West Ham United form (all competitions):

Fulham EFL Cup form:

Fulham form (all competitions):

Team News

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West Ham will be without right-back Joel Veltman, who is dealing with a muscle injury, though Kyle Walker-Peters should be on hand to start alongside Airidas Golambeckis and Max Kilman at the heart of Nuno's defence.

Elsewhere, midfielder Tomas Soucek is sidelined once again as he recovers from an ankle injury, so expect to see Lewis Orford and Mohamadou Kante operate in the centre of the park, just as they did against Southampton in the previous round.

As for Fulham, Tom Cairney is set to be out until next month after undergoing knee surgery, and Arbeloa is likely to start Shea Charles and Harrison Reed in his double pivot, with Emile Smith Rowe in the number 10 role.

Backup goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte made the XI against Wimbledon, and could be trusted between the sticks once again, protected by centre-backs Joachim Andersen and Jorge Cuenca.

At the opposite end of the pitch, Rodrigo Muniz may lead the line on Tuesday, supported from out wide by Kevin and Oscar Bobb.

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Herrick; Walker-Peters, Golambeckis, Kilman, Mayers; Bowen, Orford, Kante, Ajala; Mukasa; Piroe

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Lecomte; Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Sessegnon; Charles, Reed; Bobb, Smith Rowe, Kevin; Muniz

We say: West Ham United 2-1 Fulham

West Ham have been in impressive form this season, and their recent goalscoring record suggests they could find some joy going forward, despite their lower-division status.

Fulham have struggled so far in 2026-27, and a tricky away game against the Irons could see them eliminated in a tight clash.

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