Man City beat Man United: Why Erling Haaland's record-breaking stat should worry Arsenal in the Premier League title race

Erling Haaland's goal on Sunday in the Manchester derby saw him become the leading scorer in Premier League games between Manchester City and Manchester United.

The Citizens emerged as 1-0 winners at Old Trafford, beating their rivals thanks to a strike on the hour mark from Haaland.

While the victory was important, it should be acknowledged that the Norwegian's goal should not have been awarded, with the refereeing body Pro Ref admitting that an error was made.

However, the controversial nature of the winner does not diminish the impressive performance of the Haaland, who had to be patient for much of the game.

The striker is now the top scorer in Premier League games between Man City and Man United, scoring nine times in eight appearances, overtaking Sergio Aguero (eight) and Wayne Rooney (eight).

9 - Erling Haaland is now the top scorer in Premier League games between Manchester City and Manchester United:



9 - Haaland (8 apps)

8 - Agüero (13 apps)

8 - Rooney (21 apps)



Domination. pic.twitter.com/EBiifV12st — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 13, 2026

Man United 0-1 Man City: What Manchester derby win means for Enzo Maresca

Haaland is now the Premier League's top scorer this season with four goals in four games, and his start to 2026-27 is a positive sign for Enzo Maresca.

There were fears that the team's star players could experience difficulties adapting to the Italian's playstyle following the exit of Pep Guardiola, who had been at the Etihad since 2016.

If Maresca can continue to platform Haaland, then there is no reason to believe that City will not compete at the top of the table.

It may be more difficult for Maresca once the season approaches the winter period, when he will face a more congested fixture schedule, but he has navigated the early parts of the campaign excellently.

© Iconsport / SPI

Can Manchester City win the Premier League title?

Perhaps the biggest indicator of City's title credentials was the fact they won the Manchester derby despite Phil Foden's first-half red card.

The Citizens could easily have wilted, but they restricted United to low-quality efforts for the majority of the game and took advantage during counter-attacks.

While Arsenal may be seen as favourites for the title, Haaland and Maresca have shown that they have the spirit needed to mount a serious challenge.