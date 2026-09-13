Why Erling Haaland's goal vs. Man United stood as Enzo Fernandez offside decision explained

Erling Haaland controversially gave Manchester City the lead in Sunday's Premier League Manchester derby with Manchester United, after the goal was initially ruled out for offside.

Enzo Maresca's side travelled to Old Trafford to face their old rivals aiming to maintain their 100% start to the Premier League season, but they were up against it inside the opening 30 minutes.

Phil Foden was given a straight red card for kicking out at Man United captain Bruno Fernandes, who had also kicked out at the Englishman before Foden's furious reaction.

Despite going down to 10 men, Man City found themselves in the ascendancy against the Red Devils, and their persistence was rewarded with an hour played at the Theatre of Dreams.

Josko Gvardiol's cross from the left deflected off of Patrick Dorgu and found Haaland at the back post, where the Norwegian managed to pick out the top corner while off balance, but the flag cut Citizens celebrations short.

Why Erling Haaland goal vs. Man Utd was allowed to stand

Erling Haaland has put Manchester City ahead in the derby after a VAR check ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/V0DCwryhFy — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 13, 2026

However, following a check from the VAR room, Haaland's goal was reinstated, baffling supporters who seemed to think that the Scandinavian was clearly offside.

Man United legend Gary Neville also expressed bewilderment, but replays then showed that Dorgu's outstretched left foot was keeping Haaland onside.

The Premier League's semi-automated offside technology confirmed that Haaland was behind the last defender when Gvardiol played in the cross, which deflected off of Dorgu's leg into the striker's path.

While Haaland was onside as a matter of fact, Enzo Fernandez - who was undeniably in an offside position when the ball came in - tried to head the ball towards goal but was unable to stretch far enough.

The Argentine's actions then triggered renewed debate about the goal, as many felt that Fernandez had attempted to play the ball from an offside decision, and Haaland's strike should have been ruled out.

Premier League explain Enzo Fernandez offside decision

The image that shows Erling Haaland is onside. https://t.co/eHcOIgkGDX pic.twitter.com/YKSNUiA5rS — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) September 13, 2026

The Premier League released a statement on their PL Match Centre X account shortly after, though, stating that Fernandez had not attempted to play the ball.

"VAR checked the referee’s call of no goal for offside – and determined that Haaland was in an onside position and recommended that the goal was awarded," the post read. "The VAR also deemed that while in an offside position, Fernandez didn’t play the ball."

Fernandez was under pressure from Lisandro Martinez while diving forward to meet Gvardiol's cross, though, and some will argue that his movement distracted Senne Lammens in the Man United goal.

Despite the ostensibly clear interference from Fernandez, Haaland was awarded his ninth Manchester derby goal in the Premier League, now the outright most in the tournament's history - overtaking Wayne Rooney and Sergio Aguero's eight.