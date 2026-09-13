Man United contacted: VAR 'error' acknowledged on Erling Haaland goal as Michael Carrick faces pressure after Man City loss

The refereeing body have admitted that Manchester City's winning goal against Manchester United should not have been awarded.

Michael Carrick's Red Devils were beaten 1-0 in the Manchester derby on Sunday, with Erling Haaland scoring the only goal of the game in the 60th minute.

The goal was initially ruled out for an offside offence from Haaland, but while replays showed that the Norwegian was onside, defender Lisandro Martinez was clearly impacted by Enzo Fernandez, who was in an offside position.

Many were surprised that the goal was awarded, and United have now been told that their grievances were legitimate.

A statement from the refereeing body Pro Ref, formerly PGMOL, read: "Following the incident in the 60th minute of Sunday's Premier League fixture between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford, we can provide clarification regarding Erling Haaland’s awarded goal.

"The on-field decision was offside against Erling Haaland – that was checked by VAR and he was found to be in an onside position.

"In the same attack, it was established that Enzo Fernandez did not play the ball and therefore that makes any offside offence subjective, however, on this occasion, the VAR did not recognise the likely impact of his position and should have recommended an on-field review.

"Contact has been made with Manchester United this evening to acknowledge what we deem is an error of judgement. A review of the incident will take place."

The acknowledgement will mean nothing to United, who ultimately left Old Trafford with nothing.

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Referee error: Fortunate excuse for Michael Carrick and Manchester United?

It would be wrong to dismiss the impact of Haaland's goal being awarded, especially as fans have grown increasingly frustrated by avoidable errors from officials despite the use of replay technologies.

However, Carrick cannot say that his side deserved anything from the match considering City were reduced to 10 men in the 23rd minute.

Citizens boss Enzo Maresca implied in the aftermath that the red card altered United's strategy as they could no longer rely on counter-attacks, but the Red Devils should not have been so reliant on transitions.

The hosts' lacklustre attacking display, as well as their vulnerability at the back, should be major concerns for everyone at the club.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

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Carrick's position will not be under threat because of one result against City, but the loss does fuel arguments that his appointment was another impulsive mistake.

The Red Devils appointed former player Ole Gunnar Solskjaer permanently as boss in 2019 following a positive interim spell, though his tenure ultimately ended in failure.

With United having lost two, drawn one and won one of their four Premier League fixtures this season, Carrick must quickly improve results if he is to avoid speculation about his future ramping up.