Liverpool transfer news: Record deal touted as £130m Premier League attacker strongly 'admired' by Andoni Iraola

Liverpool would consider breaking their transfer record to sign Rayan from Bournemouth next summer, the latest report has claimed.

The Reds failed to score for the first time this season, settling for a goalless stalemate with Fulham at Anfield on Saturday.

That result has concerned some supporters about the state of the club's attack, especially as they are yet to truly replace Mohamed Salah.

The Merseysiders signed wingers Victor Munoz and Bradley Barcola, but both are arguably better on the left side of attack, as are Cody Gakpo and Rio Ngumoha.

Football Insider now report that the Reds strongly admire Bournemouth attacker Rayan, whose £130m release clause becomes active in 2027.

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Rayan assessed: Should Liverpool spend £130m on Bournemouth star?

Rayan is capable of playing as a striker, but he has predominantly played as a right-winger for the Cherries, which would make him a natural fit for that flank at Anfield.

The 20-year-old joined Bournemouth in January this year as a teenager, and he scored five goals and provided two assists in 15 league games for the club in 2025-26.

He is yet to score or assist in four league games this season, though given Bournemouth have a new manager, it is understandable that he is taking time to settle into the team this campaign.

RAYAN IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE (2026-27) Games: 4 Starts: 4 Goals: 0 Assists: 0 Shots per Game: 3 Key Passes per Game: 0.5 Big Chances Created: 0 Accurate Crosses per Game: 0.3

Rayan's creative numbers do not stand out, but he has not yet had a full year in England, and his young age means he could improve significantly in that regard.

Waiting until the summer to see how the winger develops would be a sensible move from Liverpool, especially considering the financial scale of a potential deal.

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What do Liverpool need in their forward line?

It will be important for Liverpool to balance their forward line, so if they can sell someone like Gakpo and sign a right-winger, then Iraola's attack would be more balanced.

The return of Hugo Ekitike would also give the head coach two options for all three spots next season, though the frontline must be supported more.

Florian Wirtz has struggled since signing in 2025, though the lack of a deep passer since the exit of Trent Alexander-Arnold has also been a contributing factor to the struggles of players like Alexander Isak, and that must be addressed sooner rather than later.