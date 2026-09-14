Florian Wirtz: Liverpool ‘concerns’ alert European giant ‘firmly in picture’ to sign £116m star

Florian Wirtz’s long-term future at Liverpool is far from certain amid growing ‘concerns’ over the attacking midfielder, according to a report.

The 23-year-old became the first Liverpool player to be signed for over £100m when he arrived from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported £116m in the summer of 2025.

Liverpool fended off stiff competition from Manchester City to win the race for the highly-rated Germany international, but he has largely failed to reach the heights expected at Anfield.

Wirtz contributed with five goals and three assists in 33 Premier League appearances last season as the Reds settled for a disappointing fifth-placed finish, a year after winning the title.

Liverpool’s No.7 has since started all five of the club’s matches across the Premier League and Champions League this term, registering just one assist and failing to make the desired impact in Andoni Iraola’s side.

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Bayern closely monitoring Wirtz’s situation at Liverpool

Although Wirtz’s early-season form has been defended by former Reds winger Jermaine Pennant, TEAMtalk claims that some within Liverpool have concerns over whether the midfielder can truly climb to the levels expected.

The report adds that despite those concerns, Liverpool do not intend to part ways with Wirtz, who still has four years remaining on his contract, nor are there currently any suggestion that the Reds are actively looking to sell him.

As things stand, Liverpool plan to give Wirtz a season to work and, hopefully, improve under Iraola, who intends to use the German as a key figure in his first-team project.

However, it has also been claimed that Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are closely monitoring Wirtz’s situation at Liverpool and remain ‘firmly in the picture’ to sign him, should the Reds chance their stance on the midfielder.

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Bayern-linked Wirtz hoping to rediscover Leverkusen form at Liverpool

It is understood that Bayern’s admiration of Wirtz has not diminished despite his difficult period on Merseyside, and they are aware that his situation could become ‘more interesting’ should he fail to deliver under Iraola.

Bayern, who are said to be 'ready to pounce' if Liverpool 'lose faith' in Wirtz, still regard the midfielder as a player of exceptional ability and were in the race to sign him in 2025 before the Reds ultimately came out on top.

Wirtz recorded 57 goals and 65 assists in 197 appearances across a successful five-year spell with Leverkusen, memorably winning the Bundesliga title and DFB-Pokal during a historic unbeaten domestic campaign for the club in 2023-24.

He was also named Bundesliga Player of the Season after scoring 18 goals and providing 20 assists across all competitions, before being honoured with the German Footballer of the Year award in 2025.

Wirtz will hope to rediscover his best form in Liverpool’s next two matches before the international break, with an EFL Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday followed by a Premier League trip to Bournemouth on Sunday.