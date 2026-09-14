Man United 0-1 Man City: English media lavishes praise on Citizens star who had "stunning first derby"

Manchester City recorded a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in Sunday afternoon's Manchester derby at Old Trafford, with Erling Haaland scoring the winner in the second period.

Enzo Maresca's side had Phil Foden sent off in the first half of action but managed to recover to collect all three points against a Man United side that hit the post twice through Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo.

However, a statement from the refereeing body Pro Ref said on Sunday that the goal should not have stood due to Enzo Fernandez's interference with the play.

Man United therefore have every right to feel aggrieved about the final result.

Elliot Anderson had an outstanding match in the middle of the Man City midfield, with the England international playing a key role in his team securing all three points.

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What have the English media said about Elliot Anderson?

The Guardian noted Anderson's strong performance, saying that the ex-Nottingham Forest midfielder played with “control, authority and fierce determination."

Meanwhile, The Independent gave Anderson a rating of 9/10 for his performance, especially after Man City were reduced to 10 men in the first half - the newspaper said that the midfielder had a "stunning first derby".

The Sun said that Anderson "inspired" Man City to success in the Manchester derby, with the Englishman showing Man United what they were missing.

Ex-Man United captain Gary Neville, who works for Sky Sports, selected Anderson as his Man of the match for the Manchester derby.

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What did Elliot Anderson say after Man City win?

After the match, Anderson told Man City's official website: “We are now! [Kings of Manchester]. We always knew it would be a tough game. Losing Phil at the start wasn’t good for us but we said at half time it would make us feel better to win. We took the three points.

“It [red card] gives you more motivation to go and get the points. It was really tough for us. We had to run more and fight more. We all shone to a man and we were brilliant.

“All of our midfield do [relish these games]. Me and Enzo [Fernandez] love to fight, tackle and get on the ball and play. We gave it our all today and everyone was brilliant.

“It was my first Manchester derby and to start it like that is brilliant. It’s a new era here and starting here with a win in this game is amazing. We’re all really happy.”

Man City will be aiming to make it six straight wins in all competitions when they take on Norwich City in the EFL Cup on September 17.