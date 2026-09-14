Jadon Sancho transfer latest: Five possible destinations for ex-Man Utd winger after Borussia Dortmund return ruled out

Borussia Dortmund manager Niko Kovac has ruled out the possibility of the German club re-signing Jadon Sancho.

The 26-year-old is currently without a club following the expiration of his contract at Manchester United in June, five years after being signed by the Red Devils from Dortmund for £73m.

Sancho spent last season on loan at Aston Villa, who opted against signing the winger permanently after he failed to make a notable impact under Unai Emery, scoring just one goal in 39 games.

Speculation over a potential return to Dortmund for Sancho has been rife for some time, given his strong connection with the club where he enjoyed two successful spells.

Sancho recorded 53 goals and 67 assists in 158 appearances for Dortmund across all competitions, winning the DFB-Pokal in 2020-21 during his first spell before reaching the 2023-24 Champions League final in his second stint on loan.

© Imago / Sportimage

Dortmund ‘don't need to concern themselves’ with Sancho

However, Kovac played down suggestions that Sancho could re-join Dortmund following the club’s 3-0 Bundesliga win against Paderborn over the weekend.

"I think we had a really good transfer summer,” Kovac told reporters. "We're very well positioned. The squad is already very large. We have 26 outfield players, many of them young,"

Commenting on the possibility of signing Sancho, Kovac added: “We don't need to concern ourselves with that."

Dortmund were in the transfer market for a new attacker in the closing stages of the summer window after new signing Giannis Konstantelias sustained a cruciate ligament tear.

However, instead of moving for Sancho, BVB agreed to sign Arsenal starlet Ethan Nwaneri on Deadline Day, with the versatile 19-year-old joining on a season-long loan deal.

© Imago

What next for Sancho? Who could sign the free agent?

Earlier this month, it was reported that two unnamed Premier League clubs had explored the possibility of signing Sancho, handing the winger a lifeline to continue his career in England.

Football Insider claims that teams in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Brazil and Turkey are also keeping tabs on his situation.

According to The Mirror, Sancho has been offered the chance to join Dubai-based side Arabian Falcons, who are managed by ex-Liverpool midfielder Jonjo Shelvey and co-owned by FA Cup finalist Jason Puncheon, while Danny Simpson - a PL winner with Leicester City - is head of football operations.

Sancho's agent is said to have held talks with several clubs, but it remains unclear at this stage whether any of them will follow up their interest.