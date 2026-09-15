Scotland squad: Sebastien Pocognoli missing 12 World Cup members for UEFA Nations League fixtures

Sebastien Pocognoli has named a 27-player Scotland squad that sees 12 players who represented the Tartan Army at the World Cup miss out.

Scotland head into a UEFA Nations League campaign with Switzerland, Slovenia and North Macedonia looking to bounce back from their disappointing appearance in the United States.

Pocognoli, who has replaced Steve Clarke in the Scotland dugout, has wasted no time in making his presence felt, albeit with a number of familiar faces either injured or having retired.

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon has hung up his gloves, while Scott McTominay, Che Adams and Lawrence Shankland are all absent through injury.

Lyndon Dykes, Ross Stewart and George Hirst miss out, while Grant Hanley, John Souttar and Anthony Ralston are not included either.

Dominic Hyam and Manchester United youngster Tyler Fletcher will also not feature in the upcoming four games.

Who are the new faces in Pocognoli Scotland squad?

The headline name of the fresh faces is Hull City forward Oli McBurnie, who has not represented Scotland since 2021.

Josh Doig and Lennon Miller - who play for Sassuolo and Udinese in Serie A - are back in the fold, as is Hearts youngster James Wilson.

There are also first call-ups for Stoke City defender Luke Graham and Sevilla forward Robbie Ure.

Meanwhile, Brondby centre-back Luis Binks, Celtic and Swansea City defenders Colby Donovan and Stephen Welsh, Bradford City goalkeeper Jon McCracken and Hearts winger Josh McPake are also in contention for their first senior appearances.

Pocognoli's first game is a trip to face Slovenia on September 26.