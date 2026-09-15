Real Madrid transfer news: Endrick set for a loan move this winter? Former Lyon striker’s agent breaks silence

Endrick has been a peripheral figure at Real Madrid since the start of the season, having spent the second half of last campaign on loan at Lyon. Could another temporary departure be on the cards in January?

Signed by the Spanish giants in 2024 for £40m (€47.5m), the 20-year-old endured a difficult start to life in Spain. Rarely used during the 2025-26 season — particularly as he sought to impress ahead of the World Cup — Endrick ultimately moved to Lyon on a six-month loan.

He thrived in France, contributing eight goals and eight assists in 21 appearances under Paulo Fonseca, primarily deployed as a right winger. Those performances also convinced Brazil boss Carlo Ancelotti to include him in his World Cup squad.

Back in shape at Real Madrid this summer, Endrick had hoped to earn his chance under Jose Mourinho. That has not been the case, he has yet to play a single minute.

The 21-year-old Carlos Espi has even overtaken him in the pecking order, finding the net once in four appearances. As reported by The Athletic, a fresh loan departure in January is already being considered.

Endrick's camp responds to exit rumours

© Imago / Branislav Racko

Freitas, however, has set the record straight. In a brief interview with 365Scores, the representative moved to deny any prospect of his client leaving in the coming months, insisting the forward has not raised the idea with him.

'Endrick has not asked to leave the club and has never told me that he wants to look for another opportunity to play,' Freitas said. 'Everything that is being said about this is completely false and nothing like that has happened.'

Under contract until June 2030 and capped 21 times by Brazil, Endrick appears determined to fight for his place in the Real Madrid squad — even if that place is currently one at the very bottom of the group.

Endrick does not want to leave Real Madrid... for now

© Imago / Jose Breton / AFP7 via ZUMA Press Wire

Whether that determination can withstand another four months without a single appearance is another matter. As the fixture list grows, the Brazilian could finally step off the bench to play, wholly or in part, in matches in La Liga, the Copa del Rey or even the Champions League.

As third-choice centre-forward behind Kylian Mbappe and Carlos Espi, however, Endrick is not making things easy for himself and is unlikely to change the picture unless injury strikes one of the other two.

The real question over the coming months is whether the forward who briefly flourished at Lyon can maintain that mentality, that of a fighter determined to earn his place through hard work, without entertaining thoughts of leaving Real Madrid.

His time in France last season proved he has the quality and the potential. But without playing time in Spain, the young Brazilian cannot develop. His situation looks set to evolve significantly by 2027.