Tuesday's La Liga predictions including Elche vs. Real Madrid

Today's La Liga predictions include Real Madrid's clash with Elche, and a contest between Alaves and Valencia.

© Imago / PGS Photo Agency

Reeling from a 4-1 thrashing at Real Madrid at the weekend, Rayo Vallecano desperately need a response when they host Espanyol at the Estadio de Butarque on Tuesday evening in La Liga.

The hosts have won just once in five league outings so far this season, while a buoyant Espanyol side arrive on the back of a 2-0 victory and are looking to cement their place in the top half of the early table.

We say: Rayo Vallecano 1-2 Espanyol

With 14 goals conceded in five matches, Rayo simply cannot be trusted at the back, and an Espanyol side building genuine momentum look capable of punishing them once again on Tuesday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Rayo Vallecano vs. Espanyol, including team news and predicted lineups

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Valencia, who are currently without a permanent head coach, will head on their travels for Tuesday's La Liga clash against Alaves at Mendizorroza.

Los Che are propping up the standings, while the hosts begin the midweek round of fixtures inside the top four.

We say: Alaves 1-1 Valencia

We think Valencia could play with greater freedom following Corberan's dismissal, but while such an approach could yield a goal, we think a draw is the best they can hope for at a venue they have not won at in nine years.

> Click here to read our full preview for Alaves vs. Valencia, including team news and predicted lineups

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Real Madrid will look to record a third consecutive victory in all competitons when they face Elche in Tuesday's clash at the Estadio Martinez Valero.

Los Blancos are currently sitting in second spot in La Liga, while the hosts are languishing in the relegation zone.

We say: Elche 1-3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid will be keen to warm up for Sunday's Madrid derby with a strong performance, and we think they will do just that by recording a commanding win over an Elche side that has demonstrated a worrying habit of leaking goals in the early stage of the season.

> Click here to read our full preview for Elche vs. Real Madrid, including team news and predicted lineups