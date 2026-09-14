Preview: Hapoel Be'er Sheva vs Dinamo Zagreb - prediction, team news, lineups

Hapoel Be'er Sheva welcome Dinamo Zagreb to the Superbet Arena-Giulesti on Wednesday evening for their opening league phase fixture in this season's UEFA Europa League campaign.

In their previous outing, the Camels claimed a convincing 2-0 league victory away to Hapoel Petah Tikva, while Modri fell to a 4-2 defeat against Osijek at the Opus Arena.

Match preview

Having topped Ligat ha’Al for the first time in eight years last season, finishing just three points ahead of runners up Beitar Jerusalem, H. Be’er Sheva took part in the UEFA Champions League qualifying stages for only the fourth time in the club’s history this summer.

After dispatching Icelandic side Vikingur Reykjavik in the quarterfinals, Ran Kozuch's side claimed a historic 3-0 aggregate victory over Red Star to progress to the decisive qualification tie, but ultimately fell short at the final hurdle as they were beaten in extra-time by competition debutants Sabah Baku and have therefore dropped to play in this season’s Europa League campaign.

Although there will be disappointment after coming so close to a maiden club Champions League participation, H. Be’er Sheva are participating in European football’s second tier competition for only the fourth time this season and will certainly be aiming to better their prior best tournament result of a Round of 32 elimination in the 2016-17 campaign .

However, following a poor start to the latest league campaign in which they have won just two of their first four matches, the Camels will have to be much improved in their Europa League opener if they are to overcome Dinamo Zagreb, who the hosts are yet to claim victory against.

© Imago / HANZA MEDIA

After narrowly finishing runners up on head-to-head record with Rijeka in the 2024-25 HNL campaign, Dinamo Zagreb bounced back by claiming their eighth league triumph in the previous nine years last season and therefore returned to the Champions League qualifiers.

Much like Wednesday’s opposition, Modri swept through the opening two rounds by beating both FC Thun and Lithuanian side Kauno Zalgiris to book their place in the concluding tie with Viking, who they lost 3-1 to in the away fixture after drawing the home leg to exit the competition by a two goal margin.

Competing in the main Europa League campaign for the fourth time in the previous six years, the aim for Mario Kovacevic’s men will be bettering their 2020-21 quarterfinal appearance and following a promising start to the season, losing just one of their first six league matches to sit three points from top spot with a game in hand, Dinamo Zagreb’s domestic form may prove crucial in potentially doing so.

Unbeaten in all of their prior four encounters with sides from Israel, including a 5-0 victory when they hosted Hapoel Be’er Sheva in the 2018-19 Champions League qualifiers, the visitors will be confident that they can extend that record on Wednesday evening and undoubtedly head into the clash as favourites for the three points.

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Team News

© Imago / Starsport

Having received second yellow cards across the Champions League tie with Sabah Baku, a suspension will be served on Wednesday by H. Be’er Sheva duo Djibril Thialaw Diop and Eliel Peretz, the latter of which was also sent off in the Ligat ha’Al last week.

The Camels are currently without forward Dan Biton as the 31-year-old is sidelined with ongoing heart problems, while both Roy Levy and Yoan Stoyanov have been left out of Kozuch’s squad for the competition.

In the absence of Biton, who netted an impressive 15 league goals last season, it is likely that Peruvian striker Adrian Ugarriza leads the line for the hosts.

Bruno Goda is a confirmed absence for Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday as the left-back continues to fight an illness, while 21-year-old midfielder Daniel Rodriguez is yet to make an appearance for the Croatian club since moving from Barcelona earlier this year.

Croatian trio Robert Mudrazija, Ivan Nevistic and Fran Topic were all not selected for Kovacevic’s squad, with Noah Nsoki, Aleks Stojakovic and Paul Tabinas missing out too.

After scoring a division leading 31 league goals last season, 24-year-old striker Dion Beljo is undoubtedly Modri’s danger man and has continued his pulsating form into this campaign, tallying seven strikes and assisting a further three in his five HNL appearances so far.

Hapoel Be'er Sheva possible starting lineup:

Marciano; Mizrahi, Miguel Vitor, Nachmias, Amador; Yehoshua, Kanaan, Hazut; East, Ugarriza, Abu Rumi

Dinamo Zagreb possible starting lineup:

Kotarski; Galesic, Dominguez, McKenna, Perez Vinlof; Misic; Lisica, Stojkovic, Zajc, Ivanusec; Beljo

We say: Hapoel Be'er Sheva 1-2 Dinamo Zagreb

Having posted victory in all three of their home European fixtures so far this season, H. Be'er Sheva will certainly be confident of claiming all three points once again on Wednesday evening at the Superbet Arena-Giulesti.

However, with Dinamo Zagreb boasting a far deeper catalogue of European experience and arguably a more talented squad, we are backing the visitors to kick off their Europa League campaign with victory this week ahead of their first home fixture against Anderlecht next month.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.