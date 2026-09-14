Preview: Ararat-Armenia vs Sparta Prague - prediction, team news, lineups

Ararat-Armenia's first bow on the continental main stage sees them play host to Sparta Prague at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, as both sides get their Europa League campaigns underway on Wednesday evening.

This marks the third competitive match between both teams, after the Czech Republic outfit emerged 6-2 aggregate winners across both legs of the pair's Conference League qualifying encounter last season.

Match preview

After lifting the Armenian Premier League title for the third time last term, Ararat finally realised their ambition of a continental main-stage berth, although the journey was not without its share of hiccups.

Tulipa's men fell into Europa League qualifying after being eliminated by NK Celje in the Champions League third qualifying round but prevailed against Universitatea Craiova in the subsequent playoff, becoming the first Armenian side to compete in that competition's main stage.

Ararat enter this new chapter with considerable momentum, having won back-to-back games without conceding in the Armenian top flight, including a 3-0 thrashing of Syunik at the Football Academy Stadium at the weekend, leaving them third in the standings and five points adrift of leaders Noah.

The backdrop is rather different for the Yerevan-based club on the European front, with their 1,428-capacity ground falling well below UEFA's minimum requirements, though the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium has served as an adopted fortress.

Tulipa's men have claimed victory in both of their two continental appearances at the venue this season, meaning they have won each of the last four European games they have hosted, scoring multiple goals in three of those fixtures while conceding just once across that stretch, and will hope such form serves them well on Wednesday.

Like the hosts, Sparta also fell in Champions League qualifying — eliminated by Lyon at the third-round hurdle — but earned direct passage into the Europa League's main stage, having bypassed any additional playoff by virtue of the entry path they had followed in that competition.

That still represents a step up on the previous campaign, when the Reds reached the Conference League round of 16 before succumbing to AZ Alkmaar 6-1 on aggregate across both legs.

Sparta's form on the road has been a source of concern across all competitions this season, with the Prague club losing four of six away fixtures, while the only victories in that stretch arrived against top-flight newcomers Artis Brno and second-tier Zizkov in the domestic cup.

The Reds backed that cup showing with a convincing 2-0 home success over Jablonec at the weekend, although the result leaves Brian Priske's side ninth in the Czech top-flight standings, with the performance at least providing a confidence boost heading into Wednesday's European assignment.



Ararat-Armenia Europa League form:

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Sparta Prague form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago / Branislav Racko

Ararat appear to have no major new fitness concerns, while Joao Bravim could return between the posts, meaning Arman Nersesyan could give way after starting at the weekend.

Franca Carlos opened the scoring last time out, meaning he has found the net in back-to-back appearances and should retain a berth in midfield, while Arayik Eloyan's brace in that same victory over Syunik strengthens the case for a second consecutive start in the number nine role.

Meanwhile, Sparta are coping with a substantial list of absentees, with Adam Sevínsky ruled out due to suspension after receiving a red card in the continental defeat at Lyon.

On the injury front, Magnus Andersen remains sidelined after undergoing knee surgery, while Sivert Mannsverk is also unavailable; Emmanuel Uchenna and Jakub Martinec are doubts for the visitors.

Josimar Alcocer has struck four times across his last six appearances for Sparta, including the opener in Saturday's home success against Jablonec, and will be the danger man to watch in the visitors' attack.



Ararat-Armenia possible starting lineup:

Bravim; Julio, Valdez, Malis, Grigoryan; Oliveira, Muradyan; Serobyan, Franca, Banjaqui; Eloyan

Sparta Prague possible starting lineup:

Surovcik; Kaderabek, Guddal, Mbe Soh, Zeleny; Macek, Eneme; Mercado, Karabec, Alcocer; Vojta

We say: Ararat-Armenia 1-2 Sparta Prague

Although both sides enter this contest with contrasting momentum as far as respective home and away form are concerned, Sparta remain favourites, given a perfect record against Ararat and the Reds' considerable continental pedigree.

As such, we expect the visitors to edge this one, though the hosts are unlikely to surrender without a fight.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.