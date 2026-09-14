Preview: Omonia vs Celta Vigo - prediction, team news, lineups

Spanish side Celta Vigo will kick off their Europa League campaign with an away clash against Cypriot outfit Omonia on Wednesday.

In contrast to the visitors, Omonia had to negotiate two rounds of Europa League qualifying to seal their spot in the league phase.

Match preview

Omonia started their European journey in Champions League qualifying after winning the Cypriot First Division title last term.

Their Champions League campaign started and finished in the second qualifying round with a penalty shootout defeat to Kazakh champions Kairat Almaty.

Fortunately for Omonia supporters, their side have experienced better fortunes in Europa League qualifying, including a 2-1 aggregate victory over Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar in the third round.

Henning Berg's charges then pulled off a 4-2 aggregate win over Belgian club Sint-Truiden to seal their spot in the Europa League main draw for the first time since 2022-23.

Having won all three of their European home games this term, Omonia will be looking for another strong display in front of their supporters on Wednesday, although they may be slightly concerned by the fact they have won just one of their last four competitive games (D2, L1).

They have drawn a blank in three of those four games, although they can take some confidence from the fact they have conceded just once in that period, including a clean sheet in Saturday's stalemate against Apollon.

© Iconsport / LOF

Celta, meanwhile, are competing for a second consecutive season after securing a sixth-placed finish in the 2025-26 La Liga campaign.

Claudio Giraldez's side will be aiming to match and better the run to last season's quarter-final, where they were comfortably beaten by eventual runners-up Freiburg.

However, the Galician outfit will be low on confidence ahead of their latest European adventure, having failed to win any of their first five La Liga matches.

After taking just a point from their opening three games, Celta have gone on to play out three consecutive draws, including a 1-1 scoreline in Sunday's home clash against newly-promoted Malaga.

Ferran Jutgla's first-half opener put Celta in a strong position to end their wait for a win, but Adrian Nino's 83rd-minute leveller ensured the spoils were shared, leaving Os Celestes in 15th position in the standings.

While this may be Celta's first competitive game against Cypriot opposition, they may be able to draw inspiration from the fact that Omonia have lost all of their previous four meetings with Spanish sides in the Europa League.

Omonia Europa League form:

Omonia form (all competitions):

Celta Vigo form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Omonia left-back Fotis Kitsos and central midfielder Carel Eiting are working on their respective recoveries from knee injuries.

Luuk Brouwers is pushing to make his first Omonia start after featuring as a half-time substitute at the weekend.

Lois Diony will continue to lead the line for the hosts, with the striker looking to add to the four goals he scored in Europa League qualifying.

Meanwhile, Celta legend Iago Aspas will miss the trip to Cyprus after sustaining a thigh injury in the draw against Malaga.

There are also doubts surrounding the availability of Andres Antonon, Aleix Febas, Jones El-Abdellaoui and Borja Iglesias.

Carl Starfelt, Javi Galan and Williot Swedberg could all come into Giraldez's thinking if he decides to make changes for the Europa League fixture.

Omonia possible starting lineup:

Kaminski; Duverne, Satka, Coulibaly, Balkovec; Brouwers, Andreou; Mayambela, Tankovic, Montnor; Diony

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Radu; Caceres, Starfelt, Alonso; Rueda, Roman, Moriba, Galan; Gonzalez, Swedberg, Jutgla

We say: Omonia 1-1 Celta Vigo

Celta will be desperate to claim their first win of the season in Wednesday's fixture, but they have failed to score more than once in all six of their La Liga outings this term, and with that in mind, we think they will only do enough to pick up a point in Cyprus.

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