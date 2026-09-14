La Liga Gameweek 6
Elche
Sep 15, 2026 8.30pm
Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero
Real Madrid

Team News: Real Madrid vs. Elche injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Real Madrid vs. Elche injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Real Madrid will have the chance to move level on points with leaders Barcelona when they head on their travels for Tuesday's La Liga meeting with Elche.

Jose Mourinho's side are in second position in La Liga, while the hosts are down in the bottom three, and here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news ahead of the midweek fixture. 

Elche vs. Real Madrid

ELCHE

Out: Yago Santiago (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Dituro; Sangare, Redondo, Chust, Revivo; Valera, Morcillo, Villar, Moreno; Lemar; Nino

REAL MADRID

Out: Eder Militao (hamstring), Ferland Mendy (thigh), Rodrygo (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Camavinga; Guler, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe

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