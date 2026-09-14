EFL Cup
Liverpool
Sep 15, 2026 8.00pm
Anfield
Spurs

Team News: Liverpool vs. Tottenham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Liverpool vs. Tottenham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Propaganda Photo, David Rawcliffe, Amanda McMaster

Liverpool will host Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on Tuesday in the third round of the EFL Cup.

Both will enjoy taking a break from Premier League action considering they both drew in their latest top-flight games.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both teams.

LIVERPOOL vs. TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

LIVERPOOL

Out: Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Hugo Ekitike (Achilles) Federico Chiesa (back)

Doubtful: Joe Gomez (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Frimpong, Araujo, Endo, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Nyoni; Ngumoha, Koumas, Munoz; Gakpo

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Out: Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Wilson Odobert (knee), Xavi Simons (knee), Mykhaylo Mudryk (ankle)

Doubtful: Pedro Porro (muscle), Destiny Udogie (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kinsky; Gray, Van Hecke, Senesi, Robertson; Fernandes, Tonali; Kudus, Gallagher, Savio; Solanke

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