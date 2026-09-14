Leeds vs. Newcastle confirmed lineups: Elanga blow, Fernandez-Pardo, Dedic decisions as Farke makes eight changes

Matias Fernandez-Pardo will make his full debut for Newcastle United in tonight’s Premier League clash against Leeds United at Elland Road.

The 21-year-old summer signing from Lille has featured twice as a substitute since his £51m arrival on Transfer Deadline Day, and he has now been thrown into Matthias Jaissle's first XI as one of three changes following the Magpies' 1-0 EFL Cup win over Millwall last week.

Malick Thiaw and Lewis Miley have both been recalled, with Fabian Schar, Jacob Ramsey and Joe Willock all dropping down to the bench.

Meanwhile, Anthony Elanga, who has scored two goals in his opening three Premier League appearances this term, has been left out of the matchday squad due to injury.

Thiaw will captain Newcastle in a four-man defence alongside, Lewis Hall, Sven Botman and Amar Dedic, the latter of whom is fit to start after coming off at half time against Millwall with hamstring discomfort.

Miley and Nico Gonzalez will link arms in centre-midfield, with Fernandez-Pardo set to operate in an advanced central role in between wingers Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes, while Yoane Wissa leads the line.

© Iconsport / SPI

Calvert-Lewin returns as one of eight changes to Leeds XI

As for Leeds, head coach Daniel Farke has made a total of eight changes from the side they lost 6-3 to Chelsea in the EFL Cup last week.

Captain Ethan Ampadu and Tarik Muharemovic, who scored against Chelsea, are the only two survivors, with the former to continue in midfield and the latter starting in a back three.

James Justin and Nico Elvedi will play alongside Muharemovic in defence, protecting returning goalkeeper James Trafford.

Jayden Bogle and Gabriel Gudmundsson are both recalled to operate as wing-backs, while Anton Stach and Ao Tanaka will link up with Ampadu in the middle of the pitch.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has scored more Premier League goals (seven) against Newcastle than any other team in his career, will lead the line and be supported in attack by Noah Okafor.

Leeds United starting lineup: Trafford; Justin, Elvedi, Muharemovic; Bogle, Tanaka, Ampadu, Stach, Gudmundsson; Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Zetterer, James, Longstaff, Wilson, Aaronson, Nmecha, Bijol, Bahoya, Bard

Newcastle United starting lineup: Hornicek; Dedic, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Gonzalez, L. Miley; Murphy, Fernandez-Pardo, Barnes; Wissa

Subs: Pope, Livramento, Schar, Bamba, Steur, Toure, Willock, Ramsey, M. Miley