Roberto De Zerbi future: Tottenham Hotspur boss under pressure as 'sack verdict' revealed

Tottenham Hotspur are enduring a remarkably turbulent start to their 2026-27 Premier League campaign under manager Roberto De Zerbi.

The underfire Spurs boss, who was appointed last season to save the club from relegation, currently finds his team sitting 17th in the Premier League table with a mere two points from four matches.

The Lilywhites are yet to score a league goal this term despite embarking on an unprecedented £400m summer spending spree, with a goalless draw with Everton the club's latest frustrating result.

High-profile additions such as Sandro Tonali and Matheus Fernandes have so far failed to spark a revival, leading to intense speculation regarding the manager's immediate future.

De Zerbi sack not currently "on the agenda"

© Imago / Mark Pain

According to respected reporter David Ornstein, speaking on USA Sports, the Tottenham hierarchy are currently ruling out any knee-jerk reactions regarding their struggling head coach.

Ornstein confirmed that parting ways with De Zerbi is not likely at present due to the exorbitant financial implications of severing his lucrative five-year contract.

The club recently handed the Italian unprecedented executive power to rebuild the squad alongside chief executive Vinai Venkatesham and sporting director Johan Lange.

However, Ornstein warned that the Italian's future would be under scrutiny if results do not improve quickly, adding to the pressure he has come under.

"It feels history is repeating itself... Peter Charrington has said it will take multiple transfer windows to get where they want to be... they are asking for time."



Nearly $540M spent and zero goals scored by Tottenham.



David Ornstein on the struggles under Roberto De Zerbi ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/vDQSopx6Y3 — USA Sports (@usasports) September 13, 2026

Can De Zerbi salvage his Tottenham tenure?

© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy/News Images/Sipa USA

The sheer scale of Tottenham's summer investment means that De Zerbi will be afforded precious little time to completely reverse their current domestic slump.

The Italian tactician must swiftly find a way to integrate his expensive new arrivals and finally resolve their glaring attacking deficiencies.

If Spurs fail to drastically improve their performances in the coming weeks, the club may be forced to absorb the enormous financial penalty of terminating his contract.

Given that they had three managers at the helm last year, with De Zerbi replacing Igor Tudor after the former Juventus man had earlier taken charge following Thomas Frank's exit, adding the former Brighton & Hove Albion boss to the list would only add to the sense of upheaval in North London.