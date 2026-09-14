Team News: Ipswich vs. Arsenal injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Clashing in the EFL Cup for the first time since the 2010-11 semi-finals, Ipswich Town and Arsenal do battle in Tuesday's third-round match at Portman Road.

Both clubs enter the midweek showdown on the back of Premier League road triumphs, as the Tractor Boys overcame 10-man Crystal Palace 3-2 before the Gunners' 2-0 beating of Sunderland.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both sides.

IPSWICH

Out: Jack Taylor (knee)

Doubtful: Emersonn (thigh), Azor Matusiwa (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Walton; O'Shea, Diop, Greaves, Davis; Palacios, Nunez; Philogene, Enciso, Maeda; Flemming

ARSENAL

Out: William Saliba (back)

Doubtful: Cristhian Mosquera (thigh), Ben White (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kepa; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Guimaraes; Madueke, Merino, Eze; Gyokeres