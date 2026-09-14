Why Martin Odegaard has been so good for Arsenal as "frightening" claim made by former Gunner

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard is having an exceptional start to the season thanks to the "pressure" of winning the Premier League title now finally off, an ex-Gunners winger has exclusively told Sports Mole.

Mikel Arteta's men top the Premier League table after four rounds in 2026-27, thanks in no small part to the rejuvenated Odegaard, who has already quadrupled his goal total from 2025-26.

The Norway international bagged just one goal in all tournaments last season, but he has already struck four across the Premier League, Community Shield and Champions League, most recently firing in the winner against Napoli last Wednesday.

Despite not directly contributing to a goal in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League win over Sunderland, Odegaard's contributions did not go unnoticed, as the 27-year-old created five chances and won five of his six ground duels at the Stadium of Light.

Asked by Sports Mole why Odegaard was thriving after his struggles in 2024-25 and 2025-26, Jermaine Pennant theorised that the playmaker is simply enjoying the freedom that comes with winning a Premier League, and a fully-fit and firing Odegaard is a "frightening" prospect for the rest of the league.

Why has Martin Odegaard been so good for Arsenal this season?

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"Maybe it’s the fact that they won the Premier League and the fact that they finally got over the line," Pennant said. "The pressure, the stress of bottling it, and coming second three times and not getting over the line - that can all add pressure to a player.

“Now he’s playing with freedom - they’ve won the league - there’s isn’t as much pressure to go and win it again. Obviously, they’d like to, but once you’ve got over that hurdle, you’ve got rid of that thing that’s been holding you back for so long.

“That’s probably why we’re seeing the best of him. He’s having a great start - he’s scored more goals already than he did last season. We all know how good he can be, and in that position, he is one of the best in the league as well. It will be frightening if they’ve got Odegaard firing on all cylinders."

Odegaard returned to Arsenal for the 2026-27 season after a standout World Cup with Norway, whom he captained to the quarter-finals while providing four assists in five appearances.

The 27-year-old has also stayed injury and illness-free so far this term after missing 45 games for club and country across the 2024-25 and 2025-26 seasons, largely because of serious ankle, knee and shoulder problems.

Will Martin Odegaard sign a new Arsenal contract?

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Odegaard's stellar start to the current season comes after the former Real Madrid starlet was briefly linked with a shock exit from the Emirates during the summer transfer window just gone.

The 27-year-old is in the final 24 months of his contract with the Premier League champions, and his repeated fitness issues in the last two campaigns led to suggestions that Arsenal could part ways with their skipper.

However, Odegaard's exit would have been extremely unpopular with his teammates, and a transfer was never seriously considered, but his contract situation now needs addressing by Andrea Berta.

Back in January, Charles Watts said that Odegaard would be in line for contract talks, although negotiations could prove to be more complicated than some of his teammates due to his status as captain and his two-year struggles.

There have been no firm reports of negotiations taking place in recent months, but if Odegaard continues to shine in red and white, expect movement on the contract front heading into 2027.

Jermaine Pennant was speaking to Sports Mole on behalf of NetBet Casino.