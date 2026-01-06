Martin Odegaard in line for "complicated" Arsenal contract talks after three Andrea Berta priorities

By Ben Knapton | 06 Jan 2026 22:04

Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard will "certainly" be in line for a new contract in due course, but talks will prove more complicated than three other Gunners priorities, Charles Watts has told Sports Mole.

The Norway international has endured a frustrating 18 months on the whole, having struggled with numerous knee and shoulder injuries while failing to hit the same attacking heights he managed in 2022-23 and 2023-24.

However, Odegaard has shown signs of getting back to his best with a goal or assist in each of his last three Premier League appearances, setting up Declan Rice's first goal in Saturday's 3-2 Premier League win over Bournemouth.

Odegaard also set up Martin Zubimendi's goal in the 4-1 triumph over Aston Villa after finding the back of the net in the 2-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion, and Watts believes that several factors have played their part in his revival.

“Fitness is absolutely the first thing," Watts said. "The players that he's playing around are another thing - he's got Saka back, which last year for the second half of the season he just didn't have. He didn't have Ben White last season, he's having to form a new relationship with Jurrien Timber - what they did last season has really helped them this season.

Martin Odegaard's 2024-25 an "anomaly" amid Arsenal revival

“Timber looks miles better now going forward and has got a real understanding down that right-hand side, which maybe wasn't there last season. Odegaard started this season well when he wasn't injuring himself in ridiculous fashion!

“Last season was a bit of an anomaly - the previous two seasons he was Arsenal Player of the Year. There were lots of reasons why he struggled; injuries, lack of players around him who he normally plays with. There are a lot of things have combined and hopefully now there's light at the end of the tunnel.”

The former Real Madrid starlet's contract situation is another intriguing one, as he still has two and a half years left to run on his deal, but Arsenal have done their utmost to tie key players down well in advance over the years.

Defender Jurrien Timber is also due to see his contract expire in 2028, but the Dutchman is understood to be holding positive talks over a renewal, suggesting that Odegaard could also be in line for new terms in due course.

However, with Bukayo Saka now in the last 18 months of his deal and Timber and Declan Rice also needing to be tied down, Odegaard is not at the top of Andrea Berta's list when it comes to fresh terms.

Why Martin Odegaard Arsenal contract talks will prove "complicated"

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Watts has also warned that Odegaard's negotiations could prove more complex due to two factors, adding: "Bukayo Saka is obviously the priority at the moment, you’ve got Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Martin Odegaard who will be next in line. The talks with Timber are going pretty well.

"I imagine the talks with Timber are going to be a little bit easier than Odegaard, because of his age and the fact he's captain - what's he going to warrant compared to everyone else? They’ll be quite extensive, complicated contract talks I imagine.

“But he’s Arteta's captain, so I don't envisage a way that Arteta would move on from Martin Odegaard. That just tells me there will be talks. I've certainly not heard they're happening yet, but you would imagine they're certainly going to be pencilled in for some point in the next 12 months or so.”

Odegaard is expected to captain the Gunners in Thursday's blockbuster Premier League showdown with Liverpool, where victory could potentially take Arsenal nine points clear at the top of the table.

