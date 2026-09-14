Arsenal transfer news: Atletico Madrid and Juventus interested in Mikel Arteta supersub

An Arsenal substitute under Mikel Arteta has reportedly been linked with interest from Atletico Madrid and Juventus ahead of the next winter transfer window.

Arriving at Arsenal in July 2025 for £48.5m from Chelsea, Noni Madueke came in to strengthen the Gunners' attack. Predominantly a right winger who can also operate on the opposite flank, the forward enjoyed an encouraging first season, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 43 appearances across all competitions.

He notably picked up regular minutes during a handful of Bukayo Saka's absences last season. However, for the new campaign, Noni Madueke has been given fairly limited playing time.

Indeed, while he featured for an hour in the Community Shield victory over Manchester City (3-0) in the season's opening match, the Englishman has not started in any of the following five matches.

Atletico Madrid and Juventus keeping tabs on Noni Madueke

© Iconsport / Alfie Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA

The former Chelsea man has played just 23 minutes across four Premier League matches, along with 17 minutes against Napoli (0-1) in the Champions League.

That limited usage could open up a potential deal in the next transfer window. Indeed, according to Caught Offside, Atletico Madrid and Juventus are keeping tabs on the 24-year-old.

Both clubs are reportedly considering taking action in the upcoming January transfer window, particularly if the England international's role remains unchanged at Arsenal, who have officially confirmed the signing of the 'new Kvaratskhelia'.

A loan deal with an option to buy is seen as the most realistic solution for a transfer in this case.

A dilemma looming for Arsenal?

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It is worth noting that, according to the report, Madueke remains a well-liked player among the Gunners' squad, but he wants to play more regularly.

For now, nothing has been set in motion behind the scenes, but Atletico and Juventus would like to add his profile to their attacking options.

A loan departure could seem sensible for Noni Madueke, but it would weaken Arsenal. The Gunners have little interest in allowing Bukayo Saka's understudy to leave, given how much his performances are valued. The winger is also under contract with the London club until June 2030.