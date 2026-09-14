Preview: Barcelona vs Racing de Santander - prediction, team news, lineups

Barcelona will be aiming to continue what has been a stunning start to the season when they welcome Racing de Santander to Camp Nou on Wednesday night.

The Catalan outfit are currently top of the La Liga table on 15 points, while an encouraging start to the season for Racing has left them 10th in the division on seven points.

Match preview

Barcelona have not missed a step this season, with the Catalan outfit's form simply incredible, posting five straight wins in La Liga, scoring 21 times in the process.

Hansi Flick's team will enter this match off the back of a 4-2 win over Levante, while they opened their Champions League league stage with a 5-1 success over Feyenoord last week.

Barcelona are top of the La Liga table, three points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, and it already has the makings of a fascinating battle for the title this season.

Raphinha and Lamine Yamal have six goals each in La Liga this term, with the former starring through the middle, and it is difficult to back against Barcelona in any match at this moment given their incredible quality in the final third of the field.

Barcelona and Racing have locked horns on 101 occasions in all competitions throughout history, and it is former that lead the overall head-to-head record 63 wins to the latter's 17.

© Imago / Ricardo Larreina Amador

Racing have not been victorious over the Catalan side since January 2004, while each of their last eight meetings in all competitions have been won by Barcelona.

The visitors will know that they are up against it on Wednesday, but it has been a very encouraging start to the campaign for the Green and Whites, who won last season's Segunda Division to secure a return to this level of football.

Jose Alberto Lopez's side will enter this match off the back of a 2-1 victory over Alaves, which gave them a record of two wins, one draw and two defeats from their five games this term - that is enough to sit 10th in the division on seven points.

Racing have been impressive going forward this season, scoring nine times, but they have also conceded nine, which is the most in the top 11.

Lopez's team have lost their two away matches in the league this season, and the promoted outfit are now facing arguably their hardest away game of the campaign.

Barcelona La Liga form:

Barcelona form (all competitions):

Racing de Santander La Liga form:

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Barcelona will again be without the services of Frenkie de Jong (knee) and Roony Bardghji (knee), but the hosts are otherwise in strong shape for the clash with Racing.

Gerard Martin was replaced at the interval of the clash with Levante after suffering a cut to his face in the first half; the Spaniard is expected to be available for selection, but he could be given a rest here, with Andreas Christensen potentially coming into the side.

Anthony Gordon is once again expected to feature alongside Raphinha and Yamal in the final third of the field, while Xavi Espart is set to continue at left-back.

As for Racing, Simon Eriksson (shoulder), Andres Martin (knee) and Andre Almeida (suspended) are out of the contest with Barcelona at Camp Nou.

Head coach Lopez could name an unchanged side from the one that took to the field for the first whistle against Alaves, with Sergio Canales set to continue in the XI.

Yassir Zabiri has been in exceptional form this season, scoring five times in five appearances, and the 21-year-old will continue in the final third of the field.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Christensen, Espart; Pedri, Rodri, Fermin; Gordon, Raphinha, Yamal

Racing de Santander possible starting lineup:

Agirrezabala; Mantilla, Ramon, Belocian, Salinas; Martin, Prati; Garcia, Canales, Vicente; Zabiri

We say: Barcelona 3-1 Racing de Santander

Racing have been impressive in the final third of the field this season, and we are backing the visitors to score, but Barcelona's attack should carry them to another three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.