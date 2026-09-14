Barcelona scouts spotted watching Champions League target also tracked by Manchester United

Despite signing Rodri during the summer, Barcelona are looking to further reinforce their midfield. The Catalans reportedly scouted a Germany international valued at around £43 million during the opening round of the Champions League in midweek.

The season could not have started better for Barca. Across their opening seven fixtures, Hansi Flick's side have recorded a perfect record with seven wins, the latest coming against Levante in LaLiga (2-4).

Impressive in attack, having scored 22 goals over that period, the Blaugrana have also proven extremely solid at the other end of the pitch in the early stages of the season, conceding just three goals.

The addition of Rodri, who joined Barcelona's starting XI at the beginning of September, is set to bring further stability to the side.

Signing 2024 Ballon d'Or winner Rodri, however, has clearly not fully addressed Barcelona's midfield needs, with the club's hierarchy closely monitoring a midfielder playing in the Bundesliga.

Angelo Stiller called up by Germany for the 2026 World Cup

© Imago / Pressefoto Baumann

Indeed, according to reports from various outlets, including CaughtOffside, Barcelona continue to keep a close eye on Germany international Angelo Stiller, who plays for VfB Stuttgart and has been linked with the Catalan club for several months.

Barca scouts were even present in the stands for the Champions League fixture against Norwegian side Viking, a match in which Stiller stood out with an assist.

Deco, who had previously explained that "recruiting from the Premier League is almost impossible," could once again turn to the Bundesliga, having already brought in Karim Adeyemi from Borussia Dortmund for just under £26 million.

A potential deal for Angelo Stiller, however, could prove more expensive, with the 25-year-old valued at around £38.5 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Having come through Bayern Munich's youth system and reserve side, Stiller has spent his entire career in Germany to date, with spells at Hoffenheim and, since the 2023-24 season, Stuttgart.

Manchester United also in the race for Angelo Stiller

© Iconsport / Sportimage Ltd / Alamy

Barcelona are far from the only club showing interest in the German playmaker. Manchester United have also emerged as concrete admirers of Stiller, according to several reports, having already tracked him closely during the previous transfer window without managing to complete a deal in time.

Christopher Vivell, United's director of recruitment, is understood to be a particularly strong advocate for the midfielder, viewing him as an ideal fit for Michael Carrick's ongoing midfield rebuild at Old Trafford. Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the Germany international at various points this year.

Stiller's release clause, reportedly worth around £32.5m, can be lifted by Stuttgart for a small additional fee, a mechanism the Bundesliga club could use to push any eventual asking price closer to £43.5m.

With his contract running until 2028, however, Stuttgart remain under no real pressure to sell, meaning any move, whether from Barcelona, Manchester United or elsewhere, could well develop into a genuinely competitive chase for his signature.