Leeds United vs. Newcastle United: Matthias Jaissle bidding to end 30-year club streak in Elland Road fixture

Newcastle United will be bidding to end a 30-year streak when they face Leeds United in the Premier League on Monday night.

The Magpies make the trip to Elland Road having avoided defeat in their opening three top-flight fixtures of 2026-27.

However, hosts Leeds have also put together the same record of one win and two draws, leaving the teams in 10th and 11th place in the Premier League table respectively.

If the game in Yorkshire produces a winner, they could move as high as third place in the standings, behind Arsenal and Manchester City.

Should Newcastle prevail, Matthias Jaissle will be achieving a feat that was last recorded by a manager of the North-East club three decades ago.

© Iconsport / PA Images

What streak can Newcastle end against Leeds?

Newcastle came through their first away match of the season with a 2-0 victory at Tottenham Hotspur.

Not since the 1995-96 campaign have they started a league season with consecutive league away wins, beating Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday on that occasion.

History is in Newcastle's favour with a six-game unbeaten streak having been put together against Leeds in the Premier League, recording four wins and two draws.

Furthermore, they have suffered just one defeat in their last eight visits to Elland Road in the division, but respect will be given to Leeds' excellent Premier League form going back to last season.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Daniel Farke's side have lost just once in 12 top-flight games, and Leeds are attempting to go four matches unbeaten at the start of a Premier League campaign for just the fourth time.

Newcastle's bizarre Premier League stats for 2026-27

Despite being unbeaten after games with Liverpool, Spurs and Bournemouth, Newcastle's stats from that triple-header are bizarre.

They have had just eight shots on target - scoring six of them - yet have allowed the opposition to have 61 shots, conceding just four times.