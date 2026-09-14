Preview: Everton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

Everton play host to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the EFL Cup third round on Wednesday night.

At a time when the Toffees sit in seventh position in the Premier League table, Wolves are seventh in the Championship standings.

Match preview

Despite the frustration with how Everton ended the summer transfer window, they have quietly gone about putting together a solid start to the campaign.

Trailing Bournemouth and Manchester United heading into added-on time, it could have been different, but last-gasp equalisers have helped David Moyes's side put together a four-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League.

However, following the opening-weekend win over Crystal Palace, three successive draws have been posted, the other coming versus Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening in a goalless stalemate.

That was the third clean sheet in five games across all competitions, with Everton thrashing Preston North End by a 4-0 scoreline in the second round of the EFL Cup.

© Imago / Sportimage

Meanwhile, Wolves are embarking on their fourth successive away fixture after trips to West Ham United, Birmingham City and Sheffield United.

Collecting just one point from the first two of that triple-header increased the stakes ahead of Sunday's visit to Bramall Lane, but Raul Jimenez's late winner secured a 1-0 victory for Cesar Peixoto's side.

The clean sheet in Yorkshire was Wolves' first in the Championship this season, emphasising that remains an area of concern for the Portuguese.

Nevertheless, sitting in seventh place and trailing leaders West Ham by three points with a game in hand, Peixoto will be quietly satisfied with how he has began life at Molineux.

Wolves beat Everton in last season's EFL Cup, albeit in the West Midlands, while they also secured a 1-1 draw in the corresponding fixture at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in the 2025-26 Premier League.

Everton EFL Cup form:

Everton form (all competitions):

Wolverhampton Wanderers EFL Cup form:

Wolverhampton Wanderers form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Jake O'Brien, Michael Keane, Hayden Hackney, Carlos Alcaraz, Jack Grealish and Tyler Dibling could all be drafted into the Everton XI.

Moyes may also consider handing an opportunity to 18-year-old Braiden Graham, aware that he has to manage the minutes of Thierno Barry due to Everton's lack of traditional centre-forwards.

Merlin Rohl will be assessed after missing Saturday's fixture at Spurs, but Christian Norgaard will remain absent until after the September international break.

Wolves goalkeeper Joao Virginia could make his Wolves debut against his former club, while Ghislain Konan and Sean Neave may also make their first starts after their respective deadline-day moves.

Despite his return from injury on Sunday, Kieran Trippier may not be risked from the start, and Nasser Djiga will not feature after being withdrawn in the second half versus Sheffield United.

Young defender Saheed Olagunju is in line for a start in defence after his goal against Sheffield Wednesday in the previous round, but recent signing Bertrand Traore will likely only be named on the substitutes' bench at best.

Everton possible starting lineup:

Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner; Dibling, Hackney, Alcaraz, Grealish; Barry

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Virginia; Tchatchoua, Olagunju, T Gomes, Konan; Bo Traore, Doyle; Neave, James, R Gomes; Jimenez

We say: Everton 3-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Moyes and his Everton players will take nothing for granted against a Wolves side that are playing attractive football in the Championship. However, Peixoto's side have looked far from secure in defence, and we feel that the Toffees' superior quality will shine through, particularly when Wolves will likely field a weakened starting lineup.

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