La Liga Gameweek 6
Barcelona
Sep 16, 2026 8.30pm
Camp Nou
Racing

Barcelona injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Racing de Santander: Frenkie de Jong, Roony Bardghji latest

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De Jong, Bardghji updates: Barcelona injury, suspension list vs. Racing
© Imago / IMAGO / Ball Raw Images

Barcelona will continue their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Racing de Santander on Wednesday night.

The Catalan giants have posted five straight wins in Spain's top flight, which has left them top of the La Liga table on 15 points, three points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Barcelona's injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with Racing, who are 10th in the division on seven points.

Frenkie de Jong

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

De Jong is currently on the sidelines with a knee ligament injury, but the Netherlands international is due to return to action at some stage in October.

Roony Bardghji

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Bardghji was expected to leave Barcelona on loan during the transfer window before the news broke that he had suffered a torn ACL, which will sideline him for a significant period.

BARCELONA'S SUSPENSION LIST

Barcelona have no players banned for this match.

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