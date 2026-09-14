Barcelona vs. Racing de Santander: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of La Liga clash

Barcelona will continue their 2026-27 La Liga campaign against Racing de Santander on Wednesday night.

Hansi Flick's side are currently top of the La Liga table on 15 points, while Racing have also made an impressive start to life back at this level, sitting 10th in the division on seven points.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides ahead of their clash at Camp Nou.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 101

Barcelona wins: 63

Draws: 21

Racing de Santander wins: 17

Barcelona and Racing have locked horns on 101 occasions in all competitions, and it is Barcelona that lead the overall head-to-head record 63 wins to Racing's 17, while there have also been 21 draws.

The Catalan giants have scored 242 goals in this fixture, conceding 103, while Angel Arocha and Lionel Messi are the joint all-time leading goalscorers in games between Barcelona and Racing, having found the back of the net 12 times each in this particular fixture.

The last meeting between the two sides came in January 2026, with Barcelona recording a 2-0 victory in the last-16 stage of the Copa del Rey.

However, the pair have not locked horns in Spain's top flight since March 2012, when it was also 2-0 to Barcelona.

Each of the last eight meetings between the two sides have been won by Barcelona, while Racing have not been victorious over the Catalan side since January 2004.

In La Liga, the two sides have met on 88 occasions, with Barcelona recording 53 wins, while Racing have posted 15 victories, with the other 20 games finished level.

Last 10 meetings (all competitions)

Jan 15, 2026: Racing de Santander 0-2 Barcelona (Copa del Rey)

Mar 11, 2012: Racing de Santander 0-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Oct 15, 2011: Barcelona 3-0 Racing de Santander (La Liga)

Aug 29, 2010: Racing de Santander 0-3 Barcelona (La Liga)

Feb 20, 2010: Barcelona 4-0 Racing de Santander (La Liga)

Sept 22, 2009: Racing de Santander 1-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

Feb 02, 2009: Racing de Santander 1-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Sept 13, 2008: Barcelona 1-1 Racing de Santander (La Liga)

Jan 20, 2008: Barcelona 1-0 Racing de Santander (La Liga)

Aug 26, 2007: Racing de Santander 0-0 Barcelona (La Liga)

Last 10 La Liga meetings

Mar 11, 2012: Racing de Santander 0-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Oct 15, 2011: Barcelona 3-0 Racing de Santander (La Liga)

Aug 29, 2010: Racing de Santander 0-3 Barcelona (La Liga)

Feb 20, 2010: Barcelona 4-0 Racing de Santander (La Liga)

Sept 22, 2009: Racing de Santander 1-4 Barcelona (La Liga)

Feb 02, 2009: Racing de Santander 1-2 Barcelona (La Liga)

Sept 13, 2008: Barcelona 1-1 Racing de Santander (La Liga)

Jan 20, 2008: Barcelona 1-0 Racing de Santander (La Liga)

Aug 26, 2007: Racing de Santander 0-0 Barcelona (La Liga)

Feb 11, 2007: Barcelona 2-0 Racing de Santander (La Liga)

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