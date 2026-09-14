Barcelona lineup vs. Racing de Santander: Possible XI for La Liga encounter including defensive change

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick could make one change to his starting side for Wednesday's La Liga contest with Racing de Santander at Camp Nou.

Gerard Martin came off against Levante last time out, having suffered a cut to his face in the first half, and the defender could now be rested, with Andreas Christensen potentially being introduced.

Frenkie de Jong (knee) and Roony Bardghji (knee) are again out for Barcelona, but the Catalan outfit are otherwise in strong shape.

Flick has a whole host of options, with Dani Olmo, Marc Bernal, Karim Adeyemi and Joao Cancelo all pushing to be introduced into the starting side.

However, Flick is likely to keep with the majority of the team that started against Levante.

Raphinha has been in incredible form this season, scoring eight goals and registering three assists in six appearances in all competitions.

Lamine Yamal, meanwhile, has seven goals and two assists in six appearances.

Raphinha and Yamal are again likely to be joined in the final third by Anthony Gordon, who has five assists in six appearances in all competitions this season.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

J Garcia; E Garcia, Cubarsi, Christensen, Espart; Pedri, Rodri, Fermin; Gordon, Raphinha, Yamal