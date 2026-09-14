Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils battle Borussia Dortmund for the 'next Jude Bellingham'

Manchester United reportedly face competition from German giants Borussia Dortmund to sign Leicester City's wonderkid Louis Page.

The 18-year-old is a product of the Leicester academy system and has already made 28 appearances across all competitions for the League One side.

Page was one of the standout performers for Leicester as they secured a thrilling 4-3 victory away to Stockport County at Edgeley Park.

Manchester United battle Borussia Dortmund for Louis Page

© Iconsport / James Holyoak/Alamy

During the summer transfer window, Man Utd were heavily linked with a move for the exciting youngster and faced competition from Arsenal.

It looked like they had won the race for his signature, but they could not get the deal over the line before the transfer deadline.

It has been reported that Man Utd remain confident they are in pole position for his signature and have sent scouts to watch him in action over the weekend.

According to TeamTalk, Borussia Dortmund have also joined the race and are tracking the player, with scouts in attendance.

The competition for the youngster is set to intensify in the next transfer window, as Manchester City, Liverpool, Everton, Newcastle United and Sunderland were also in attendance at Stockport to check on his performance.

Next Jude Bellingham? Dortmund's impressive track record

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Back in 2020, when Jude Bellingham was making his presence felt for Birmingham City, it was Dortmund who moved ahead of others to secure his signature.

Bellingham became one of the world's leading midfielders during his time at Signal Iduna Park before securing a big-money move to Real Madrid in 2023.

Dortmund are one of the leading destinations for young English talents, having followed a similar strategy with Jadon Sancho and Jamie Gittens.

Page has already been compared with Bellingham in terms of his playing style, and it looks like he is set for a big move at some point in the future.