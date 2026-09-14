Man United lineup vs. Brighton: Predicted XI for EFL Cup third-round tie including Sesko decision

Manchester United could be without up to six players for Wednesday’s EFL Cup third-round tie against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

Matthijs de Ligt (back), Manuel Ugarte (knee), Amad Diallo (ankle), Tom Heaton (hamstring) and Carlos Baleba (ankle) – signed from Brighton in the summer – all remain sidelined with injuries.

Luke Shaw was absent for Man United’s derby defeat to Man City on Sunday, missing his first Premier League game since the start of last season, and the left-back remains a fitness doubt for the midweek visit of the Seagulls.

Despite his underwhelming display against Man City, Patrick Dorgu could continue at left-back if Shaw is not fit to feature, unless head coach Michael Carrick decides to use Noussair Mazraoui on the left side of a four-man defence.

Mazraoui is also a contender to replace Diogo Dalot at right-back, while centre-backs Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven will both be hoping to force their way into the first XI ahead of Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez.

Carrick may also consider a change between the sticks, with backup goalkeeper Karl Darlow pushing to make his full debut for the Red Devils at the expense of first-choice shot-stopper Senne Lammens.

Kobbie Mainoo and Youri Tielemans started in the heart of Man United’s midfield on Sunday, but one of those could be replaced in the engine room by Andrey Santos, while Mason Mount may also be considered for a surprise start in the middle.

Captain Bruno Fernandes is expected to retain his place in an advanced central position, though, while striker Benjamin Sesko may be preferred to lead the line over Matheus Cunha, who has struggled in a false nine role so far this season.

In the absence of Diallo, Bryan Mbeumo and Marcus Rashford are the most likely duo to continue on the flanks. Dorgu is another option who could play on the left if he is not deployed at left-back.

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Mazraoui; Mainoo, Santos; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Dorgu; Sesko