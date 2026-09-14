Arsenal transfer news: Gunners keeping tabs on Liverpool star in 'shock' development

Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on Liverpool attacker Rio Ngumoha, although their chances of luring him away from Anfield are slim.

The Gunners bolstered their attacking department this summer by signing Christos Tzolis, but they missed out on other targets such as Morgan Rogers and Vinicius Junior.

The North London club also sold Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus towards the end of the summer transfer window and have not replaced them adequately.

Ngumoha is a product of Chelsea's youth academy, but Liverpool signed him after paying at least £2.8m for the player's training and development.

The 18-year-old made 29 appearances for the Reds across all competitions last season, and he is set to become a key player under Andoni Iraola as well.

Arsenal keeping tabs on Rio Ngomoha?

© Iconsport / Billy Myers/ZUMA Press Wire

According to journalist Alan Nixon, via TeamTalk, Arsenal are tracking Ngumoha's situation in case his game time drops.

The Gunners are watching his development closely and could move for the youngster if he does not manage to establish himself on the left side of the pitch.

Bayern Munich were also heavily linked with a move for Ngumoha, but Liverpool maintained that the player is not for sale.

The youngster possesses exceptional skill, speed and close control to take on defenders, and he is seen as a crucial part of Liverpool's long-term project.

Rio Ngumoha: Bright future at Liverpool

© Imago

Ngumoha prefers to play on the left side of the pitch, but Andoni Iraola wants his wingers to be flexible to play on both flanks.

This is a new territory for Ngumoha, but the youngster has plenty of time to grasp the demands of the manager and make significant contributions from the right as well.

Liverpool definitely have no intention to sell him, nor the player wants to leave, which means Arsenal will have to look for options elsewhere in the market.