Liverpool injury news: Defender returns in major boost ahead of Tottenham clash

Liverpool have received a major fitness boost ahead of Tuesday night's EFL Cup clash against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield, with Joe Gomez returning to full training and potentially in line for his first appearance of the season.

The Reds head into the contest on the back of a frustrating 0-0 draw against Fulham at home last week, although Andoni Iraola's side have maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are still searching for their first league victory of the season and currently sit 17th in the Premier League table, leaving Roberto De Zerbi with plenty to ponder as he looks to turn their fortunes around.

Spurs have managed just one victory across all competitions so far, with that success coming in the previous EFL Cup round when they comfortably dispatched Charlton Athletic 5-1 at home.

Liverpool injury news: Joe Gomez returns to training

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

The Reds are currently missing a host of players, with Hugo Ekitike, Conor Bradley, Federico Chiesa and Giovanni Leoni among those sidelined as Iraola continues to navigate a lengthy injury list.

According to journalist David Lynch, Gomez has now returned to full training and is expected to be available to face Spurs, handing the Liverpool boss a timely boost.

The 29-year-old picked up a muscular injury during pre-season and has yet to feature in a competitive fixture this term, but his return could not come at a much better time given Liverpool's shortage of defensive options.

Iraola will understandably be cautious with Gomez after his spell on the sidelines, but his return to full fitness nevertheless gives the Spaniard another versatile and experienced option to call upon as he looks to rotate his squad without weakening the side.

Liverpool vs Tottenham: Iraola to rotate the squad?

© Imago / Buzzi

Iraola is expected to make a number of changes for the EFL Cup encounter, and the Spaniard has already confirmed that Giorgi Mamardashvili will start in goal as Liverpool look to progress to the next round.

In midfield, Trey Nyoni, who has already featured in the Premier League this season, could be handed more minutes, if not a starting berth, while Wataru Endo may also be brought into the fold as Iraola manages the workload of his regular starters.

Jeremie Frimpong could similarly return to the starting XI at right-back, while Lewis Koumas may be given an opportunity in attack in place of Alexander Isak, allowing Liverpool to freshen up their frontline.

Iraola has used his wingers intelligently since taking charge, and it would therefore come as little surprise if Rio Ngumoha starts from the left after impressing during his Champions League appearance.