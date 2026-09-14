Preview: Deportivo La Coruna vs Sevilla - prediction, team news, lineups

Deportivo La Coruna will be aiming to continue their unbeaten start to their La Liga campaign when they take on Sevilla on Wednesday evening.

The hosts are sixth in the La Liga table, picking up nine points from five matches, while Sevilla have also had a strong start, sitting fifth in the division on 10 points.

Match preview

Deportivo finished second in last season's Segunda Division to secure a return to the top flight, and they are back at this level for the first time since 2017-18.

Antonio Hidalgo's side have made a strong start to the campaign, winning two and drawing three of their five matches to collect nine points, which has left them in sixth position.

The Blue and Whites have picked up seven points from their last three matches, beating Valencia and Villarreal before drawing against Getafe last time out.

Deportivo famously won the La Liga title in 1999-2000, and they have the look of a team more than capable of avoiding relegation from Spain's top flight this season.

Depor have not actually beaten Sevilla since January 2010, but it was 0-0 when the two teams last locked horns in Spain's top flight back in April 2018.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Sevilla are unbeaten in their last 13 matches with Deportivo in Spain's top flight, and Los Nervionenses have also made a strong start to the campaign, picking up 10 points from five matches, which has left them in fifth spot in the table.

Luis Garcia Plaza's side have a record of three wins, one draw and one defeat from their five games, scoring nine goals and conceding six in the process.

Sevilla will enter this fixture off the back of a 1-0 win over Valencia, with Juan Iglesias scoring the only goal of the contest in the latter stages.

Los Nervionenses finished 13th in Spain's top flight last season and have not actually claimed a Champions League position in the division since 2021-22.

However, there have been plenty of positive signs for Sevilla early in the campaign.

Deportivo La Coruna La Liga form:

Sevilla La Liga form:

Team News

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been in incredible form for Deportivo this season, scoring five goals and registering two assists in five appearances, and he will start again here.

Head coach Hidalgo could name an unchanged side for this match, including positions in the team for Marc Casado and Jose Maria Gimenez.

However, Yeremay Hernandez was bright off the bench against Getafe and could now potentially be introduced into the side in place of Bil Nsongo.

Sevilla will once again be without the services of Ruben Vargas through injury, but Arouna Sangante will return to the squad after serving a suspension.

Head coach Garcia Plaza could make a couple of changes in the final third of the field, with Robbie Ure and Chidera Ejuke potentially being introduced into the side.

Ivan Romero, though, is expected to keep hold of his starting role.

Deportivo La Coruna possible starting lineup:

Roman; Navarro, Noubi, Gimenez, Quagliata; Casado; Cruz Luismi, Amatucci, Soriano; Hernandez, Aubameyang

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Iglesias, Castrin, Salas, Suazo; Agoume, Fofana; Sierra, Romero, Ejuke; Ure

We say: Deportivo La Coruna 1-1 Sevilla

Deportivo have been incredibly difficult to beat this season, and we are expecting the hosts to be good enough to pick up a point against an in-form Sevilla here.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.