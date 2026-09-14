Arsenal receive worrying Ben White injury update before Ipswich EFL Cup third-round clash

Arsenal defender Ben White reportedly missed first-team training on Monday ahead of Tuesday's EFL Cup third-round showdown with Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

The England international has been an ever-present for the Gunners so far in the 2026-27 season, thanks to Jurrien Timber's slow recovery from a serious groin injury.

White completed the full 90 in each of Arsenal's first three Premier League games of the campaign, but he was taken off at half time in Saturday's 2-0 victory over Sunderland.

The 28-year-old was seen holding his groin late in the first half at the Stadium of Light, before being replaced by the recently-recovered Timber, who made his first appearance since the Champions League final.

Mikel Arteta did not issue an update on White at full time, but according to IamCrisJ, the former Brighton & Hove Albion man was not seen in training ahead of the trip to East Anglia.

How can Arsenal replace Ben White against Ipswich?

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For too long, Arteta has only had one right-back at his disposal at a time, due to either White or Timber being injured while the other is holding the fort at right-back.

The same scenario has unfolded again for the Gunners, who at least have Timber back available while White recovers, and the Dutchman could be forced into a premature start on Tuesday evening.

However, Timber should not be considered for the full 90 minutes at Portman Road, where Arteta's defensive dilemma is further complicated by William Saliba's absence and Cristhian Mosquera's muscular injury.

Mosquera might battle back from his issue in time for the third round, though, meaning that he and Timber could play 45 minutes each, with Ezri Konsa and Gabriel Magalhaes at centre-back.

Alternatively, Konsa could be deployed at right-back as 17-year-old Marli Salmon starts at centre-back, although Declan Rice has also been used as an emergency right-back option in the past.

What changes will Arsenal make against Ipswich?

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Even though Tuesday's tussle is an all-Premier League matchup, Arteta is still expected to make changes in abundance, especially in midfield and attack.

The Arsenal boss is blessed with a fully-fit engine room and forward line, meaning that all of Viktor Gyokeres, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke, Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi and Bruno Guimaraes could come in.

Max Dowman, meanwhile, was not involved against Sunderland as he turned out for the Under-21s, but the 16-year-old attacker will likely have to settle for a spot on the bench.

Arteta can afford to make a couple of unenforced alterations in defence, though, as Piero Hincapie should replace Riccardo Calafiori, while Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected to start in goal.