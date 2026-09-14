When will England's September/October squad be announced by Thomas Tuchel?

Thomas Tuchel's England return to action later this month for the first time since the 2026 World Cup.

England finished third at the World Cup, beating France 6-4 in the third place playoff after losing 2-1 to Argentina in the semi-finals.

The Three Lions are set to face Spain, the Czech Republic and Croatia in a series of UEFA Nations League matches and Tuchel is set to announce his squad soon.

Here, Sports Mole runs through everything you need to know about England's squad announcement.

When will England name their squad for September and October's Nations League games?

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England will be back in action on September 26, when they face World Cup winners Spain at Wembley Stadium.

Tuchel's men will then travel to Prague to face the Czech Republic on September 29 and Rijeka to face Croatia on October 3, before returning to Wembley for another match against the Czech Republic on October 6.

The squad for all four fixtures is set to be announced on September 18 at 10am and Tuchel has some big decisions to make as preparation for Euro 2028 begins.

What England squad dilemmas does Thomas Tuchel have?

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Of the players who were named in England's World Cup squad, Dan Burn, Tino Livramento and Jordan Henderson are currently sidelined with injuries and will not be available for selection.

Many young players will be pushing for inclusion, with Bournemouth's Alex Scott, Fulham's Josh King and Liverpool's Rio Ngumoha in the mix after the trio were involved in England's World Cup preparation.

Arsenal's Myles Lewis-Skelly, Chelsea's Cole Palmer, Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton and Newcastle United's Lewis Hall are all in contention for recalls after making strong starts to the new season.

The most interesting selection dilemma is up front, with England captain and all-time leading goalscorer Harry Kane set to be almost 35 when Euro 2028 kicks off.

The other two strikers who featured at the World Cup, Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney, are both in their 30s and ply their trade in Saudi Arabia which means Tuchel may switch things up.

Leeds United's Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Tottenham Hotspur's Dominic Solanke are options, while Nottingham Forest's Liam Delap is a younger prospect Tuchel could turn to.