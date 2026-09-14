Preview: Olympiacos vs Jagiellonia Bialystok - prediction, team news, lineups

Olympiacos host Jagiellonia Bialystok at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium on Wednesday evening in the opening round of the 2026-27 Europa League league phase, with the Greek side looking to make a winning start to their European campaign.

The hosts have endured a turbulent start to the season – failing to reach the Champions League league phase and parting company with Jose Luis Mendilibar last week before appointing Imanol Alguacil, while Jagiellonia arrive in Piraeus after suffering a 2-0 defeat at Wisla Krakow.

Match preview

Olympiacos enter their first Europa League fixture of the season in unusual circumstances after Mendilibar was dismissed on September 10, just seven games into the campaign.

The Spaniard had delivered their first European trophy and subsequently guided them to a domestic double in 2024-25, but the club decided they needed a change in direction and carried out restructuring under newly empowered football operations.

Imanol Alguacil was appointed as his replacement, but the former Real Sociedad boss could hardly have been handed a more difficult introduction, with his first match ending in a 1-0 home defeat to OFI Crete on Saturday.

That result means Olympiacos have now won only two of their four Greek Super League matches, both of which were their opening two league games, beating Atromitos and Asteras Tripolis 1-0 each, while they also recorded a 4-0 win against Larissa 4-0 in the Greek Cup, before drawing 1-1 with Volos and beating Volos 3-2 in the Greek Cup.

The problem against OFI was not simply the result but the timing, as Alguacil had very little time to introduce his methods, with the Spaniard having already also acknowledged that there is little time to make changes ahead of the European opener.

The Greek side are in the Europa League after losing 2-1 on aggregate to Dutch side Nijmegen in the Champions League third qualifying phase, a clash that was decided in extra time of the second leg after a goalless first leg.

This will be their first ever competitive meeting against their Polish opponent, with their only encounter being a friendly affair in 2019 when Olympiacos won 5-0.

The Greek club have, however, faced Polish opposition in Europe back in 1987-88 when they lost over two legs to Gornik Zabrze.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Jagiellonia, meanwhile, have navigated the qualifying stages of the Europa League to reach this stage for the first time, after consecutive league phase campaigns in the Conference League.

Adrian Siemieniec's side began their European campaign in the Europa League qualifying playoffs against Rangers, winning 3-2 on aggregate, before triumphing 6-1 on aggregate against Iberia 1999.

However, their domestic form has become less convincing, with a 2-1 defeat at Lech Poznan and a 2-0 loss away to Wisla Krakow on Friday sandwiching a 2-1 victory over Slask Wroclaw.

Jagiellonia have previously played in Greece, drawing away to Aris in the 2010-11 Europa League qualifying rounds, failing to win either of both legs, leaving them winless against Greek sides.

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Jagiellonia Bialystok Europa League form:

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Team News

© Iconsport

Olympiacos will be without Ayoub El Kaabi after the striker suffered a broken cheekbone, while winger Joel Roca is nursing a shoulder injury.

Konstantinos Fortounis is suspended, while a host of players are not listed for participation, leaving Alguacil with reduced options.

Alguacil used a 4-2-3-1 formation in his first match, with former Nottingham Forest forward Jota Silva leading the attack, while former Manchester City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega will be in between the sticks.

Jagiellonia have one confirmed absence, with Ousmane Sow sidelined by a muscle injury, but the Polish side otherwise have a strong squad available, although Siemieniec could make changes after the disappointing defeat at Wisla.

The visitors started that match with Sławomir Abramowicz in goal, Norbert Wojtuszek, Bernardo Vital, Apostolos Konstantopoulos and Bartlomiej Wdowik in defence, while Jeremy Agbonifo and Kajetan Szmyt supported Nik Prelec in attack.

Olympiacos possible starting lineup:

Ortega; Holmgren Pedersen, Retsos, Pirola, Tiknizyan; Puerta, Freuler; Gonzalez, Chiquinho, Fortounis; Silva

Jagiellonia Bialystok possible starting lineup:

Abramowicz; Wojtuszek, Vital, Konstantopoulos, Wdowik; Klynge, Romanczuk, Imaz; Agbonifo Prelec, Szmyt

We say: Olympiacos 2-1 Jagiellonia Bialystok

Olympiacos remain the stronger side on paper and should benefit significantly from playing at Karaiskakis, where they will expect to control the contest from the outset with a squad containing considerably more European experience..

The visitors should have enough attacking quality to trouble the hosts, but the home side’s greater individual quality and home advantage should eventually make the difference.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.