Real Madrid transfer news: Endrick's agent discusses Los Blancos exit rumours

Endrick's agent Thiago Freitas has insisted that his client is not interested in leaving Real Madrid despite the recent speculation surrounding his future.

The 20-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from Bernabeu over the summer, but it is understood that Los Blancos head coach Jose Mourinho blocked a departure.

Endrick has not played a single minute of football for Real Madrid this season, although he was absent from the team's first four matches of the campaign due to a muscular problem.

The Brazil international is behind Kylian Mbappe and Carlos Espi when it comes to the starting spot through the middle, while Endrick faces competition from Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz and Yan Diomande for a position down the right of the attack.

There has recently been speculation surrounding the forward's future, but Freitas has insisted that his client is not interested in a departure.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Agent: 'Endrick not interested in Real Madrid exit'

“Endrick has not asked to leave the club and has never told me that he wants to look for another opportunity to play. Everything that is being said about this is completely false and nothing like that has happened," Freitas told 365Scores.

The South American arrived at Real Madrid from Palmeiras in 2024, and he has represented the capital team on 40 occasions, scoring seven goals and registering one assist.

Endrick had a successful loan spell at Lyon in the second half of last season, scoring eight goals and registering eight assists in 21 appearances, but he has thus far been unable to show his best form for Real Madrid, which has led to speculation surrounding his future.

© Imago

Endrick future: What happens now?

It will be incredibly difficult for Endrick to become a regular starter for Real Madrid given the presence of Mbappe and Vinicius Junior in the final third of the field.

In theory, the right-sided attacking spot offers his best chance of regular football, but Rodrygo will be back on the field in 2027, while Diomande arrived for massive money over the summer.

Another loan move could therefore be beneficial in the second half of this season, with a number of major clubs believed to be keeping a close eye on developments.