Preview: Atletico Madrid vs Osasuna - prediction, team news, lineups

Atletico Madrid will be aiming to make it back-to-back wins in Spain's top flight when they welcome Osasuna to Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Diego Simeone's side are currently fourth in the La Liga table on 10 points, while Osasuna occupy 11th, picking up seven points from their opening five matches of the season.

Match preview

Atletico have a record of three wins, one draw and one defeat from their five league matches this season, with 10 points leaving them in fourth position in the division.

Simeone's side were beaten 3-0 by Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on September 5 before suffering a 2-1 loss to Liverpool in the Champions League, but they managed to bounce back against Real Sociedad.

Indeed, Atletico were 3-0 winners over Real Sociedad last time out, with all three of the capital outfit's goals coming in the latter stages; Alejandro Grimaldo opened the scoring in the 84th minute before Jonathan David and then Giuliano Simeone got their names on the scoresheet.

The Red and Whites have won three of their last four games against Osasuna, including a 1-0 victory in the corresponding game during the 2025-26 campaign.

Osasuna do have a recent away success over Atletico to their name, though, having recorded a stunning 4-1 victory in Madrid in May 2024.

© Imago / Giuseppe Maffia

The visitors will enter this match off the back of a 2-0 defeat to Espanyol, with that result following a 5-2 reverse to Alaves, so it has been a difficult start to September.

Osasuna have a record of two wins, one draw and two defeats from their five league matches this season, with a total of seven points leaving them in fifth spot in the division.

Los Rojillos finished 17th in La Liga last season, only just avoiding relegation, so there is clear room for improvement during the 2026-27 campaign.

Luis Miguel Ramis' side will host Rayo Vallecano in their final match before the upcoming international break, before opening October away to Real Betis.

Atletico Madrid La Liga form:

Atletico Madrid form (all competitions):

Osasuna La Liga form:

Team News

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla / Pressinphoto

Julian Alvarez was a notable absentee against Real Sociedad due to muscular overload; the Argentine remains a major doubt for Atletico in this contest.

Alexander Sorloth and Pablo Barrios, meanwhile, require late fitness tests on muscular problems; both could potentially be held back for this weekend's Madrid derby.

Jonathan David was impressive off the bench against Real Sociedad, finding the back of the net, and it is possible that the Canada international could now come into the side.

As for Osasuna, Moi Gomez, Jorge Herrando, Aimar Oroz and Valentin Rosier are again expected to be unavailable for selection due to injury problems.

Abel Bretones is likely to come into the team at left-back, but the visitors could otherwise be unchanged from the clash with Espanyol last time out.

Osasuna will again be looking to Ante Budimir for goals; the Croatian has an excellent record of 86 La Liga goals in 202 appearances for his current side.

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Pubill, Romero, Hancko; Simeone, Llorente, Hjulmand, Grimaldo; Baena, David, Lee

Osasuna possible starting lineup:

Herrera; Arguibide, Yeboah, Catena, Bretones; Moncayola, Munoz; Ruben Garcia, Raul Garcia, Barja; Budimir

We say: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Osasuna

Osasuna are capable of making this an uncomfortable match for Atletico, but we are expecting Simeone's side to navigate their way to all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.