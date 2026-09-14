Preview: Anderlecht vs Lyon - prediction, team news, lineups

Taking their early steps towards potential continental glory, Anderlecht and Lyon clash at Lotto Park during the first round of League Phase matches in the Europa League on Wednesday night.

Les Mauve et Blanc made this stage after winning their two-legged playoff tie earlier this season, whilst Les Gones are licking their wounds following defeat in Champions League qualification.

Match preview

Following a respectable fourth-placed finish in the 2025-26 Belgian Pro League, Anderlecht were placed in the second round of Europa League qualifying, meaning that they already played six continental matches this term.

Les Mauve et Blanc navigated past the attentions of Hammarby, PAOK and former Champions League outfit Kairat Almaty to make the League Phase, winning five and drawing one of their European contests.

A positive sign ahead of Wednesday's clash at Lotto Park, Anderlecht have enjoyed a three-game winning run in European home matches so far in 2026-27, scoring three goals in each of those battles.

On top of that, Les Mauve et Blanc are enjoying a three-match unbeaten spell (W2 D1) in domestic football since a 3-0 loss at Union SG on August 30, whilst striker Danylo Sikan has netted five goals in six Europa League matches so far.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Placing just a single point and position behind Lille in third last season in Ligue 1, Lyon were forced to fight for their Champions League lives in the qualifying rounds, and they were unable to get past Fenerbahce after beating Sparta Prague over two legs.

As a result, Les Gones' ultimate European dream is dead in the water, but the French giants are now one of the leading contenders for the Europa League title this season, beginning their campaign in Belgium this week.

Since that heartbreaking loss to Fenerbahce at Groupama Stadium on August 28, Lyon have enjoyed three consecutive Ligue 1 contests without defeat, moving them up to fifth in the top-flight standings.

Les Gones' forward line was weakened at the end of the summer transfer window with Malick Fofana securing a switch to Sunderland, but the French outfit managed to retain the services of creative star Pavel Sulc.

Anderlecht form (all competitions):

Lyon form (all competitions):

Team News

© Iconsport / Nikola Kristic

Anderlecht remain without the services of defender Killian Sardella, who picked up a muscle injury over the summer.

Breaking his leg recently, centre-back Lucas Hey is targeting a return in the New Year, further reducing the defensive options of Les Mauve et Blanc.

A doubt for the continental clash at Lotto Park, Ilay Camara is managing a persistent foot problem.

Featuring just twice for Lyon this term since a summer move from Borussia Dortmund, Julien Duranville is out because of a muscle issue.

After keeping a clean sheet at Paris FC on the weekend, Les Gones should stick with a centre-back pairing of Moussa Niakhate and Felix Bacher.

Anderlecht possible starting lineup:

Coosemans; Maamar, Biancone, Petrot, Augustinsson; Winkler, Koutsoupias, Kana, Antman; Bentayeb, Sikan

Lyon possible starting lineup:

Greif; Athekame, Bacher, Niakhate, Abner; Bidstrup, Morton; Nuamah, Sulc, Tolisso; Openda

We say: Anderlecht 1-1 Lyon

After excellent home results in Europa League qualifying, Anderlecht will be looking to continue their prolific form into the League Phase.

However, the visit of Lyon to Lotto Park represents a significantly tougher challenge for the Belgian hosts.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.