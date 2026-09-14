Bruno Fernandes future: Fabrizio Romano drops major update on Man United captain

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that there are "several points to clarify" before Bruno Fernandes signs a potential new contract at Manchester United.

Fernandes was unable to help Man United overcome Manchester City in Sunday's Manchester derby, with Enzo Maresca's side recording a 1-0 victory at Old Trafford.

However, it has been a strong start to the season for the 32-year-old, who has four goals and one assist in five appearances for the Red Devils.

There is speculation surrounding Fernandes' future, though, as his contract is due to expire next summer; Man United have the option to extend for a further 12 months.

It is understood that the Red Devils want to tie the Portugal international to a fresh long-term deal, but Romano has said that there is currently "no agreement" between the two parties.

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Romano: 'No agreement between Man United, Fernandes'

“Manchester United and Bruno Fernandes started discussing a new contract before the World Cup," Romano said on his official YouTube channel.

“This news didn’t hit the media yet at that point, but now it’s everywhere because the reality is that before, during and right after the World Cup, let’s say until the end of July, several clubs tried to sign Bruno Fernandes.

“European clubs and also clubs from Turkey, Galatasaray, with a big proposal, plus, as every single summer, Saudi clubs calling, trying and attempting because from Saudi they wanted Bruno for a very long time.

“So there were attempts. Bruno decided to stay. Bruno decided to continue at United. United only wanted Bruno to stay as a crucial player this season, including with Champions League football.

"Then there is a clause in Bruno’s contract to extend for one more season, so United remain in control of the situation.

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Romano: 'Fernandes rejected summer interest'

“The conversation between United and Bruno over a new contract remains ongoing. It’s not off, it’s not collapsed, it’s not over. They are discussing, they are talking, but from what I understand, at the moment there is still no agreement.

“They had conversations in July, in June, in August and also in the recent weeks. Still no agreement because, for Bruno, this is obviously a very important contract.

"Financially, the salary and length of contract are important. He’s no longer super young. He’s still a fantastic player, but no longer super young, so maybe Bruno has, I don’t know, two or three important contracts left. And so it’s an important one.

“There are several points, including the release clause. Bruno has a release clause in his current contract at United.

"They have to decide whether to include the clause or not, how much it should be and when it would be valid. So there are several points to clarify. That’s why there is still no agreement.”

Fernandes has scored 111 goals and registered 109 assists in 332 appearances for Man United since arriving from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.