Preview: Levante vs Athletic Bilbao - prediction, team news, lineups

Athletic Bilbao will be aiming to continue their strong run of form when they take on Levante in Spain's top flight on Wednesday evening.

The visitors are currently ninth in the La Liga table on seven points, while Levante are 13th, picking up five points from their first five matches of the campaign.

Match preview

Levante have a record of one win, two draws and two defeats from their five league matches this season, with five points leaving them in 13th spot in the division.

The Blue and Reds opened their campaign with a 3-0 defeat to Espanyol before picking up five points from their next three games, drawing with Osasuna and Malaga either side of a standout victory over Real Betis.

Luis Castro's team lost 4-2 to Barcelona last time out, though, so Levante will be aiming to bounce back from that defeat in Wednesday's clash with Athletic.

Levante have only won eight of their previous 38 matches against Athletic in all competitions, and it was 4-2 to the Lions when the pair last locked horns in February of this year.

The Frogs have not been victorious over Athletic since a 3-0 success in December 2018.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Athletic have won eight and drawn three of their last 11 games against Levante, and the Lions will enter this match in strong form, having claimed seven points from their last three matches.

Edin Terzic's side opened their season with back-to-back defeats to Sevilla and Barcelona, but they bounced back at the end of August with a 2-0 success over Celta Vigo.

Athletic then recorded a 3-0 victory over Atletico Madrid, before drawing 1-1 with Elche last time out.

The Lions finished 12th in Spain's top flight last season, so there is clear room for improvement this term.

Athletic will be expecting to push towards the top six in 2026-27 given the quality in their squad, and they will be bidding to pick up six points from their next two games against Levante and Alaves ahead of the international break.

Levante La Liga form:

Athletic Bilbao La Liga form:

Team News

© Imago

Levante will again be without the services of Karl Etta Eyong due to a thigh problem, while Alejandro Primo remains a major doubt due to a shoulder issue.

Head coach Castro will make changes to the side that started against Barcelona, with Enzo Bardeli, Ivan Romero and Oriol Rey potentially coming into the side.

There will again be a spot in a wide area for Brugue.

As for Athletic, Peio Canales, Gorka Guruzeta, Dani Vivian and Unai Eguiluz are out of the match through injury, but the visitors have no fresh fitness concerns.

There could be a change in the middle of the midfield on Wednesday, with Mikel Jauregizar pushing to be introduced from the first whistle.

Meanwhile, Nico Williams, Oihan Sancet and Robert Navarro are again set to operate behind Inaki Williams in the final third of the field.

Levante possible starting lineup:

Ryan; Toljan, Dela, Mandi, Sanchez; Garcia, Rey, Bardeli, Brugue; Romero, Ratkov

Athletic Bilbao possible starting lineup:

Simon; Areso, Alvarez, Laporte, Berchiche; Ruiz de Galarreta, Jauregizar; Navarro, Sancet, N Williams; I Williams

We say: Levante 1-2 Athletic Bilbao

Athletic are in good form, and while this is a test for the Lions, we are backing them to navigate their way to all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.