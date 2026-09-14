Newcastle injury news: Negative Anthony Elanga, Jacob Ramsey updates emerge as Nico Gonzalez issue clarified

Newcastle United are sweating over the fitness of Anthony Elanga, Jacob Ramsey and Nico Gonzalez following Monday’s humbling 4-1 Premier League defeat at Leeds United.

Elanga was a notable omission from the Magpies’ matchday squad, with the club confirming that his absence was due to injury.

Prior to kickoff at Elland Road, head coach Matthias Jaissle confirmed that Elanga has been ‘struggling’ with an injury and further assessments need to be made to determine the severity of his issue.

“With Elanga, obviously he struggles with an injury,” Jaissle told Sky Sports. "We need to investigate further and in more detail to find out how long he will be out. We will miss him and hope he is back to play quickly.

He added: "It could be [long-term]. We hope not. He will get another MRI next week and we will see."

Elanga has made a bright start to life under Jaissle, scoring in both of Newcastle’s opening two Premier League games against Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur last month.

The Sweden international has now emerged as a major doubt for Newcastle's final match before the international break at home to Hull City on Saturday.

Newcastle have “responsibility” to protect concussed Gonzalez

Nico Gonzalez's evening ends after less than 20 minutes at Elland Road, with the midfielder withdrawn as a concussion substitute.



18-year-old Sean Steur is on as his replacement ? pic.twitter.com/wQYxSYiq28 — Premier League (@premierleague) September 14, 2026

In the first half of Newcastle’s loss to Leeds, when the score was 0-0, Gonzalez was forced off in the 19th minute, around 10 minutes after being struck in the face by the ball.

Gonzalez initially went down and received on-field treatment before being given the green light to continue, but the decision was then made by Newcastle’s medical staff to withdraw the summer signing.

Explaining the decision to take Gonzales off, Jaissle said post-match: "With Nico, as the manager, the gaffer and also we as a club we have also the responsibility.

“If he had that knockout feeling as you all saw, that we are also responsible enough to take him off the pitch. Even though he looked fine then but there are also some rules especially for that occasion.

"Independent of how important he is and how important it is to win a match that we are human beings as well and we take that serious, so therefore we took the decision to take him off the pitch."

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Ramsey, Gonzalez, Elanga issues a concern for Newcastle

Jaissle has also revealed that he opted to replace Gonzalez with 18-year-old Sean Steur instead of Ramsey, because the latter picked up an injury during the warm-up.

"[Ramsey] felt his thigh in the warm up, so he was not able to play tonight,” said the German coach. “That was the next challenge. Tonight [it was] a little bit the story. Many things came together."

Asked if any of his injured players will be available for the weekend against Hull, Jaissle added: "It doesn't look good at the moment."

Along with Elanga, both Gonzalez and Ramsey are now major doubts for Saturday’s contest, and it remains to be seen whether they will be sidelined for an extended period.

Gonzales, in particular, appears to be highly unlikely to feature against Hull, as concussion guidelines provided by the Football Association state that a player should not return to action inside six days after being concussed.

Newcastle already have captain Dan Burn (ankle), Joelinton (thigh), William Osula (foot) and Ewen Jaouen (ankle) in the treatment room, the former two are yet to play for the Magpies this season.