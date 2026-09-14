Newcastle transfer news: £51.3m move ‘considered’ for midfielder who has worked under Matthias Jaissle

Newcastle United are weighing up a big-money move for Real Sociedad midfielder Luka Sucic, according to a report.

The Magpies experienced an eventful summer transfer in which a host of high-profile stars departed and eight new players arrived at St James’ Park for a combined fee in excess of £250m.

Nico Gonzalez, Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba were three midfield signings made under new boss Matthias Jaissle, following the departures of Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali.

All three players have been competing with Lewis Miley, Jacob Ramsey and Joe Willock for starts in the early stage of this season, while Joelinton is another midfield option who is currently sidelined through injury.

Although the Magpies seem to be well-stocked in the midfield department, it is understood that further reinforcements could be on the cards in 2027.

© Imago / AFLOSPORT

Newcastle considering paying release clause for Sucic

According to AS reports, via Sport Witness, Newcastle are considering whether to trigger the €60m (£51.3m) release clause in the contract of Croatia international Sucic at Real Sociedad.

The 24-year-old previously worked under Jaissle at Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg between 2021 and 2023, before he was purchased by Real Sociedad for around €10m in August 2024.

Sucic was limited to nine starts and 13 substitute appearances in La Liga last season, but he contributed to Real Sociedad’s Copa del Rey triumph, featuring six times and scoring a penalty in the shootout victory over Atletico Madrid in the final.

The dynamic left-footed midfielder has since made a bright start to the 2026-27 campaign, scoring a 90th-minute winner against Elche and netting in a defeat to Real Madrid across five starts and one substitute outings in La Liga.

Sucic still has three years remaining on his contract at Real Sociedad and manager Pellegrino Matarazzo is said to still hold a lot of faith in the midfielder.

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Sucic emerges as new midfield target for Jaissle’s Newcastle

However, if any interested club, including Newcastle, were to activate Sucic’s release clause and agree terms with the player, Real Sociedad would be powerless to prevent him from leaving.

Jaissle is said to have shown a willingness to reunite with former players, with Sucic emerging as a new target for Newcastle heading into the January and summer windows of 2027.

Sucic has previously caught the attention of Premier League clubs including Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur, but it remains to be seen whether they still hold an interest in the midfielder.

Newcastle and any other potential suitors have the opportunity to scout Sucic further should he play for Real Sociedad at home against Bournemouth in the Europa League on Thursday.